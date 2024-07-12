Biden says he has ‘no good reason’ to talk to Putin right now

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday he has no reason to talk to Russian President Vladimir Putin right now unless the Russian leader changes his behavior.

Biden, at a solo news conference ending the NATO summit, said “Putin’s got a problem” because Russia has not been successful in its two-and-a-half year war against Ukraine.

“I have no good reason to talk to Putin right now,” Biden said.