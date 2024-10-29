Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Biden says Ukraine should strike back if North Korean troops cross into Ukraine

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday Ukraine should strike back if North Korean troops crossed into Ukraine, adding he was concerned by the presence of North Korean troops in the Kursk region in Russia.

“I am concerned about it,” Biden said when asked about North Korean troops being present in the Kursk region.

“If they cross into Ukraine, yes,” Biden said when asked if the Ukrainians should strike back.

