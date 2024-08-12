Biden speaks to European allies about Middle East tensions, Gaza ceasefire

reuters_tickers

1 minute

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden spoke on Monday to the leaders of France, Germany, Italy and the UK to discuss de-escalating tensions in the Middle East and a ceasefire in Gaza, a White House spokesperson said.

In a joint statement released by the White House on Monday, the leaders of all five countries said they endorsed a call from the United States, Qatar and Egypt for a renewal of talks for a Gaza ceasefire to conclude a deal as soon as possible.

They “stressed there is no further time to lose,” the statement said.

The statement also expressed support for Israel against any Iranian threat while urging distribution and delivery of aid to Gaza.