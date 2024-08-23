Biden speaks with Ukraine’s Zelenskiy, announces new military aid

reuters_tickers

1 minute

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday and announced a new military-aid package for Ukraine, the White House said.

Biden reaffirmed to Zelenskiy the U.S.’s “unwavering support for the people of Ukraine” in its war with Russia, the White House said in a statement.

The aid package includes air-defense missiles, counter-drone equipment, anti-armor missiles and ammunition, the statement said.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh and Eric Beech; Editing by Rod Nickel)