Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Biden to announce ‘historic’ pledge to World Bank fund for poorest countries, advisor says

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden is set to announce a ‘historic’ pledge to replenish the World Bank’s International Development Association fund aimed at the world’s poorest countries, U.S. deputy national security advisor Jonathan Finer said on Monday.

Finer told reporters at a briefing on the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro that Biden will also launch a bilateral clean energy partnership when he meets Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Tuesday.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Zeno Zoccatelli

Have you ever heard anything peculiar about Switzerland that you found interesting?

Is there anything peculiar related to Switzerland that has caught your interest? Share it with us, and we might feature it in an article!

Join the discussion
1 Likes
4 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Matthew Allen

How can we avoid AI being monopolised by powerful countries and companies?

AI has the potential to solve many of the world's problems. But the wealthiest countries and tech firms may seek to hoard these benefits.

Join the discussion
14 Likes
14 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
322 Likes
206 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR