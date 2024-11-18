Biden to announce ‘historic’ pledge to World Bank fund for poorest countries, advisor says

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden is set to announce a ‘historic’ pledge to replenish the World Bank’s International Development Association fund aimed at the world’s poorest countries, U.S. deputy national security advisor Jonathan Finer said on Monday.

Finer told reporters at a briefing on the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro that Biden will also launch a bilateral clean energy partnership when he meets Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Tuesday.