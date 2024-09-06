Biden to host Starmer on Sept. 13, White House says

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden will host British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Sept. 13, the White House said on Friday.

“The leaders will have an in-depth discussion on a range of global issues of mutual interest, including continuing robust support to Ukraine in its defense against Russian aggression, securing a hostage release and ceasefire deal to end the war in Gaza, protecting international shipping in the Red Sea from Iranian-backed Houthi threats, and advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific,” it said in a statement.