Biden to sign $250 million in Ukraine security assistance

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden will approve an additional $250 million in security assistance for Ukraine, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced at the start of talks on Friday in Germany.

“It will surge in more capabilities to meet Ukraine’s evolving requirements. And we’ll deliver them at the speed of war,” Austin said.

The announcement comes at a high-risk moment for Ukrainian forces, who are advancing into Russia’s Kursk region even as Russian forces are threatening the eastern Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk.

