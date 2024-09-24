Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Biden to travel to Germany, Angola next month

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden will travel to Germany and Angola Oct. 10-15, the White House said on Tuesday, in what will be his first visit to Africa as president.

Biden’s first stop will be Germany, where he will express appreciation to Germany for supporting Ukraine’s defense against Russia, among other issues, according to the White House.

While in Angola Oct. 13-15, Biden will meet with President Joao Lourenco. The two leaders will discuss increased collaboration on shared priorities, including bolstering economic partnerships, and enhancing peace and security, the White House said.

Biden had hoped to visit Angola late last year but the trip was postponed after the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war in October. Biden has pledged closer U.S. partnership with democracies on the African continent, as Beijing invests heavily in the region.

