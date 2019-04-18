This content was published on April 18, 2019 8:22 AM

The locomotives can operate at temperatures as low as -40°C. (Keystone / Timo Jaakonaho)

The Swiss train company has won a tender to supply 60 diesel-electric locomotives to the Finnish VR Group.

On Thursday, Stadler announced the €200 million (CHF226 million) order which also includes the possibility to purchase 100 additional locomotives, as well as a maintenance service. The first five locomotives are expected to be delivered by 2022 and the rest will gradually enter into service by the end of 2025. The locomotives can be used for shunting as well as hauling freight and passenger trains. They can reach a top speed of 120 km/h and are capable of hauling a 2,000 ton train.

“Stadler has well proven experience in customizing locomotives for the demanding climatic conditions in Finland. The locomotives will be manufactured to withstand the effects of the snow and ice and to operate at temperatures as low as -40° Celsius,” said Stadler on Thursday.

It has been a successful year for the Thurgau based firm so far. Last week, Stadler Rail listed on the Swiss stock exchange, making it the largest European IPO this year. Last month it announced its largest ever contract. It will deliver 127 Metro (underground) trains to the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority for an amount exceeding $600 million (CHF591 million), excluding options.

Stadler lands $600 million order in the US Swiss railway vehicle manufacturer Stadler Rail has won a $600 million order in the United States. This content was published on March 29, 2019 11:03 AM

SDA-Keystone/ac

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram