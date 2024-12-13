Big Tech Holds the Line While Treasuries Sink: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — This year’s frontrunners, big technology stocks, held onto gains while US Treasuries fell as Wall Street readied for next week’s Federal Reserve meeting.

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.386% after touching an intraday all-time high for the second time this week as a surge in Broadcom Inc. powered gains across the entire chip-technology complex. Other major US stock indexes struggled with the S&P 500 slipping 0.2%.

Shares in Broadcom Inc. jumped 20% to a record after predicting a boom in demand for its artificial intelligence chips and reaching a $1 trillion market value. Peers Marvell Technology Inc., Micron Technology Inc. and Nvidia Corp. also rose.

A widely expected quarter-point interest-rate cut from the Federal Reserve next week, could juice up this year’s seemingly unstoppable climb. The S&P 500, fueled mostly by tech names, has rallied 27% so far in 2024, and strategists polled by Bloomberg predict it will outpace European peers again in 2025.

That the rest of the equity market has largely lagged the tech behemoths has been a growing concern for some on Wall Street.

“Tech stocks have reminded investors over the past week that the AI/quantum computing movement isn’t dying down anytime soon,” said Tom Essaye, founder of The Sevens Report. Still, “strength in tech masked what was an average performance for the rest of the market.”

A Bespoke Investment Group analysis noted that there hasn’t been a single session in December where more stocks in the S&P 500 gained than declined. By their calculations hat’s the longest streak in more than 20 years.

A little over a third of stocks in the benchmark advanced Friday while the vast majority traded lower. An equal-weighted gauge of the S&P 500 slid.

Meanwhile, bond yields extended a climb Friday putting US Treasuries on pace for their worst week in more than two months. The 10-year benchmark rose to 4.39%. Traders are keyed in on the Fed’s tone next week with expectations for a “hawkish cut” growing.

The US central bank’s three-year outlook won’t fully incorporate “Trump shocks,” according to Evercore ISI’s Krishna Guha.

“The Fed is adopting a high optionality approach around a baseline that seeks to keep policy dynamically well-positioned as we move into the high-uncertainty Trump period,” the former New York Fed official wrote in a note to clients.

In currency markets, the dollar steadied against a basket of currencies, but stayed on track for a second straight week of gains.

Timothy Graf, head of EMEA macro strategy at State Street Global Markets expects more gains for the greenback, noting the Fed’s easing cycle could prove shallow relative to Europe, where economic growth is weaker. Swap markets aren’t pricing a cut from the Bank of England at next week’s meeting, despite Friday’s weak data.

The pound weakened after Britain’s economy unexpectedly contracted for a second straight month in October. The euro strengthened after the European Central Bank sounded less dovish on rates than some expected after its policy announcement Thursday, forcing traders to pare policy-easing bets for next year.

China Letdown

Earlier, Asian shares fell as a key economic meeting in China pledged to boost consumption but failed to offer details on fiscal stimulus. A gauge of world stocks is set for the worst week in nearly a month.

“The newsflow has been underwhelming,” Beata Manthey, head of European equity strategy at Citigroup Inc., said of announcements from China. “The markets want numbers. We didn’t get the numbers.”

However, Chinese 10-year government bond yields slid below 1.8% for the first time in history, as authorities vowed to cut policy rates and banks’ reserve ratios. Investors also poured $5.6 billion into Chinese stock funds over the past week, Bank of America Corp. strategists said, attributing the inflows to the policy-easing pledges.

Oil climbed past $71 a barrel, with WTI crude up nearly 6% this week on the prospect for tighter US sanctions against Iran and Russia.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.2% as of 1:23 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.4%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1%

The MSCI World Index fell 0.3%

S&P 500 Equal Weighted Index fell 0.5%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro rose 0.2% to $1.0492

The British pound fell 0.4% to $1.2620

The Japanese yen fell 0.7% to 153.71 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.7% to $101,441.93

Ether rose 1.3% to $3,918.09

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced six basis points to 4.39%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to 2.26%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to 4.41%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.7% to $71.24 a barrel

Spot gold fell 1% to $2,654.75 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Michael Msika, Sagarika Jaisinghani, Sujata Rao, John Viljoen and Robert Brand.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.