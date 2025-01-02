Big Tech Leads US Bounce After Four-Day Losing Run: Markets Wrap

4 minutes

(Bloomberg) — US stocks powered higher on the back of optimism over the technology giants, signaling that Wall Street is set to rebound from the four-day slump that marked the end of 2024.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 gained 0.4% as the S&P 500 climbed 0.4%. While stocks for most members of the Magnificent Seven gained, shares of Tesla Inc. slumped 5.2% after reporting fourth-quarter deliveries that missed estimates.

Treasuries trimmed an advance after a reading of weekly jobless claims fell to an eight-month low as the dollar hit a session high. A Bloomberg gauge of the greenback’s strength traded at a more than two-year peak while Bitcoin extended its rally to a third day.

US stocks are poised to snap a losing streak that took some shine off the S&P 500’s best two-year run dating back to the late 1990s. The index has surged more than 50% since the start of 2023, driven by gains in the tech megacaps amid enthusiasm about the boost to profits from artificial intelligence.

“At the beginning of the year, analysts tend to be pretty optimistic — you have pretty robust year-on-year earnings forecasts,” Daniel Morris, chief market strategist at BNP Paribas Asset Management, said on Bloomberg Television. “Even if we don’t quite get say 20% earnings growth for Nasdaq, the way analysts might suggest, if it’s only 15, likely markets will do well.”

Meanwhile, an attack on revelers celebrating New Year’s in New Orleans thrust US domestic security back into the spotlight less than a month before Donald Trump is sworn in as president. The Federal Bureau of Investigation is probing that incident as well as the deadly explosion of a Tesla Cybertruck outside of Trump’s hotel in Las Vegas.

A shooting overnight at a nightclub in New York City only added to the anxiety, while authorities said it wasn’t related to terrorism.

European energy shares outperformed after a sharp increase in natural gas prices. The euro fell to the weakest against the dollar in over two years.

In the months to come, the growth outlook in Europe and China, the Federal Reserve’s policy path and Trump’s agenda will be among the most pressing items on traders’ radars.

European gas prices rose to the highest since October 2023 as the region braced for freezing winter temperatures without Russian supplies delivered via Ukraine. A transit contract between the two warring nations expired on New Year’s Day, with no alternative in place.

The euro’s slump against the greenback reflects concerns about European growth and monetary policy divergence with the US. There are concerns export-orientated European economies will be hit by US trade tariffs and expectations the European Central Bank will cut rates more aggressively than the Fed. Many strategists are forecasting a slide to parity with the dollar or even lower this year.

In Asia, sentiment was subdued, with Chinese equities leading declines as data pointed to a slowing economy and traders looked ahead to potentially higher tariffs. MSCI Inc.’s gauge of Asian shares fell for the third day out of the past four. Financial markets in Japan remained closed.

Elsewhere in commodities, oil climbed after an industry report signaled US crude stockpiles continued to shrink. A report from the American Petroleum Institute showed inventories fell by 1.4 million barrels last week, which would be a sixth straight drop. Gold rose.

Key events this week:

US ISM manufacturing, light vehicle sales, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.6% as of 9:32 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.7%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.7%

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.2%

The MSCI World Index rose 0.5%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro fell 0.3% to $1.0323

The British pound fell 0.9% to $1.2405

The Japanese yen rose 0.3% to 156.69 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 2.3% to $96,966.01

Ether rose 3.7% to $3,485.69

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined three basis points to 4.54%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 2.34%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 4.55%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.9% to $73.10 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.9% to $2,648.73 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Richard Henderson, Chiranjivi Chakraborty and Cecile Gutscher.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.