Big Tech Rallies as Fed Rate Cuts Get Green Light: Markets Wrap

6 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Technology giants are leading US stocks higher, ending a two-day slide, after a benign inflation report Wednesday cemented expectations that the Federal Reserve will keep cutting interest rates.

The Nasdaq 100 climbed 1.7% to a record. Broadcom Inc. led the advance after a report that the chipmaker was working on an AI deal with Apple Inc. The so-called Magnificent Seven once again took the lead, with Apple, Amazon.com Inc. and Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc., setting all-time highs. The S&P 500 rose 0.9%.

The consumer price index rose 0.3% in November for the fourth-straight month, while core CPI — which excludes volatile food and energy costs — rose by the same amount, Bureau of Labor Statistics figures showed Wednesday. The core number is preferred by economists as a better indicator of inflation.

Swaps traders firmed up bets on a quarter-point interest rate cut at the December policy meeting while adding to wagers on more than 80 basis points of easing over the next 12 months. Treasuries were mixed with the yield on the 10-year US government rising to 4.24%.

“The details were particularly encouraging for the Fed,” according to Ian Lyngen at BMO Capital Markets. “From here, there is little ahead of tomorrow’s PPI update that will drive the rates market, although this afternoon’s budget figures will be of note as well the 10-year reopening.”

To Skyler Weinand, chief investment officer at Regan Capital, the readout “gives the Federal Reserve the green light for a 25 basis point rate cut at the December meeting, as it helps to confirm that we are still making progress on inflation even though it remains sticky.”

Wall Street’s fear gauge, the Vix, fell below 14 following the data, an indication the market is expecting calm in the near-term. Stocks and long bonds stand to benefit as fears of a higher inflation print evaporate, according to ClearBridge Investments’ Jeff Schulze.

“The debate for the FOMC next week between cut or skip is over,” Schulze said. “This inflation print should be risk asset friendly and provide a tailwind to equity markets as we move through one of the strongest seasonal periods of the year.”

The dollar pared gains on a rally after a report that Chinese leaders are considering allowing their currency to weaken as they brace for higher tariffs under a second Donald Trump presidency.

The Canadian dollar advanced after policymakers signaled they were ready to slow down on monetary easing. The Bank of Canada lowered its rate by half a percentage Wednesday, its second straight outsized cut. The loonie had touched a four and a half-year low early in the session.

Other central banks are also expected to lower rates, and in some cases cut faster and deeper than the Fed. The European Central Bank and Swiss National Bank are likely to follow suit Thursday. Meanwhile, China’s two-day Central Economic Work Conference is expected to map out policies for next year, following stimulus signals from top leaders.

In commodities, crude futures rose after a Bloomberg News report that the Biden administration is considering new sanctions on Russia’s oil trade, a move that could tighten the market.

Corporate Highlights:

Apple Inc. is developing a server chip designed especially for artificial intelligence and is working with Broadcom on the chip’s networking technology, the Information reported, citing a person with direct knowledge of the project.

UnitedHealth Group Inc. and CVS Health Corp. were among health-care companies under pressure after Bloomberg reported a bipartisan coalition of US lawmakers has drafted legislation that would force prescription drug middlemen to divest pharmacies they own.

Hershey Co.’s main owner has rejected a preliminary takeover offer from Mondelez International Inc., people familiar with the matter said, potentially ending a fresh pursuit that would’ve created a food giant with combined sales of almost $50 billion.

GameStop Corp. shares rise after the videogame retailer reported a surprise third-quarter profit as the company’s cost cutting measures pay dividends.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. shares fall as analysts questioned the probability of Sycamore Partners acquiring the pharmacy chain. On Tuesday, the stock jumped 18% after a report the two sides were in talks over a potential sale.

PJT Partners Inc.’s chief executive officer said next year could be the second-biggest for mergers and acquisitions in a decade, and his firm has been on an “aggressive” hiring spree to prepare.

Key events this week:

ECB rate decision, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, PPI, Thursday

Eurozone industrial production, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.8% as of 11:35 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 1.7%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.3%

The MSCI World Index rose 0.7%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2%

The euro fell 0.3% to $1.0493

The British pound fell 0.2% to $1.2748

The Japanese yen fell 0.3% to 152.48 per dollar

The Canadian dollar rose 0.3% to 1.4142

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 4.1% to $100,847.62

Ether rose 4.2% to $3,793.31

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 4.24%

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.13%

Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.32%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.5% to $69.61 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.7% to $2,712.92 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Sujata Rao, Margaryta Kirakosian, Robert Brand and John Viljoen.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.