Big Tech Set to Find Footing Ahead of Jackson Hole: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — US stock futures pointed to a firmer tone for tech shares on Thursday after days of selling as investors awaited the Federal Reserve’s gathering at Jackson Hole.

Nasdaq 100 contracts edged 0.1% higher after a two-day selloff that shaved 2% off the index. European stocks snapped a three-day winning streak, hovering less than 1% from an all-time high. The dollar pared gains after rising to the highest in two weeks. US Treasuries fell, with the 10-year rate advancing two basis points to 4.31%.

This week saw pressure on technology stocks, particularly the largest names, amid worries that their sharp rally since April had advanced too quickly. Traders are staying cautious as the Jackson Hole symposium kicks off later today, with investors awaiting Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech on Friday for guidance on the path for interest rates.

Markets’ direction today could also be shaped by PMIs, home sales data and Walmart Inc. earnings.

“What we are currently seeing is profit-taking and a natural flight to quality ahead of Jerome Powell’s speech in Jackson Hole,” said John Plassard, head of investment strategy at Cité Gestion. But “let’s not beat around the bush: this is not the end of tech, and even less so for stocks linked to artificial intelligence.”

Meanwhile, minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee’s July 29-30 meeting showed most Fed officials highlighted inflation risks as outweighing concerns over the labor market, as tariffs fueled a growing divide within the central bank’s rate-setting committee.

Given the Fed is already split on rate cuts, “the balance is going to shift in favor of those doves, who are going to be more willing to look through tariff-driven inflation,” Ian Samson, a multi-asset portfolio manager at Fidelity International, said in a Bloomberg TV interview.

Swaps showed traders continued to price in a high probability of a quarter-point cut in September.

Elsewhere, US Vice President JD Vance said negotiations over ending Russia’s war in Ukraine are focused on security guarantees for Ukraine and territory Russia wants to control — including Ukrainian territory that Russia isn’t occupying — as the US tries to broker a peace deal between the two nations.

Corporate News:

KKR & Co. has emerged as the lead bidder to buy Nissan Motor Co.’s global headquarters, according to people familiar with the matter. Meta temporarily paused some hiring while it does “planning and forecasting,” and structures its new superintelligence efforts, spokesperson Andy Stone said in a X post. OpenAI is considering eventually helping other businesses tap into the data centers and physical infrastructure needed for artificial intelligence, potentially creating a new revenue line that could offset some of the ChatGPT maker’s immense costs. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed as of 8:42 a.m. London time S&P 500 futures were little changed Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1% The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.2% The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.1% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1657 The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 147.56 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1808 per dollar The British pound was little changed at $1.3456 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.4% to $113,882.95 Ether fell 1.2% to $4,305.13 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.31% Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 2.74% Britain’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 4.70% Commodities

Brent crude rose 0.9% to $67.46 a barrel Spot gold fell 0.3% to $3,339.56 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Anand Krishnamoorthy and Allegra Catelli.

