The president of the EU Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, has criticised the Swiss government amid the ongoing framework agreement and stock market access row.
In a press conference in Brussels on Wednesday, the Luxembourger held Switzerland accountable for the deterioration of EU-Swiss bilateral relations.
In a response to questions from SRF correspondent Sebastian Ramspeck, he said that the much-debated institutional framework agreement “had been repeatedly promised” to him but had unfortunately still “not been achieved”.
Juncker also said that he had met with the Swiss president eight times already since he took office, but had come to the conclusion that the government presented him to the public in a very unfavourable light which in no way corresponded to the reality.
He further said that he found that any Swiss citizens he met on his holidays had a “very bleak picture of the depth of my personality”. Nevertheless, Juncker remains a friend of Switzerland, he said.
SRF/ln
Neuer Inhalt
Horizontal Line
subscription form
Form for signing up for free newsletter.
swissinfo EN
The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired.
All rights reserved. The content of the website by swissinfo.ch is copyrighted. It is intended for private use only. Any other use of the website content beyond the use stipulated above, particularly the distribution, modification, transmission, storage and copying requires prior written consent of swissinfo.ch. Should you be interested in any such use of the website content, please contact us via contact@swissinfo.ch.
As regards the use for private purposes, it is only permitted to use a hyperlink to specific content, and to place it on your own website or a website of third parties. The swissinfo.ch website content may only be embedded in an ad-free environment without any modifications. Specifically applying to all software, folders, data and their content provided for download by the swissinfo.ch website, a basic, non-exclusive and non-transferable license is granted that is restricted to the one-time downloading and saving of said data on private devices. All other rights remain the property of swissinfo.ch. In particular, any sale or commercial use of these data is prohibited.