Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Billionaire Adani’s Mumbai slum revamp struggles to secure land in potential setback

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
3 minutes

By Dhwani Pandya

MUMBAI (Reuters) – A joint-venture led by billionaire Gautam Adani is struggling to secure land to rehabilitate poor residents of one of Asia’s largest slums in Mumbai, a government official said, posing a fresh challenge for the ambitious reconstruction plan.

The Dharavi slum, about three-quarters of the size of New York’s Central Park, featured in Danny Boyle’s Oscar-winning 2008 movie “Slumdog Millionaire”. Its open sewers and shared toilets, close to Mumbai’s international airport, stand in contrast to India’s development boom.

After winning the $619 million bid last year, Adani Group plans to convert the 240 hectare (594 acre) slum into a modern city hub, but it has already faced protests from opposition political parties who say it received undue favours from the state government in awarding the contract. The group has denied the allegations.

Now there is a new challenge.

Only those who lived in Dharavi before the year 2000 will get free homes in the redevelopment and a lot of the land needed to rehabilitate people – at least 580 acres for now – will be to provide housing to the roughly 700,000 people considered ineligible.

To build homes for those ineligible people, the Adani joint venture applied to various local and federal agencies for more land, but has yet to secure any, SVR Srinivas, head of the Dharavi Redevelopment Authority, said.

That’s because such government agencies have their own plans for land they own and are not willing to part with it, he added.

“In Mumbai, getting land is the toughest of things. Physically not a single inch of land has come to us,” said Srinivas.

Asked if he was worried that land acquisition delays will affect the project timeline, he said: “Yes, without land, the project cannot take place, so that is a very critical factor for doing the project on time.”

The Adani Group, which holds a majority stake in the joint venture with the Dharavi Redevelopment Authority, did not respond to an email seeking comments.

The project, which aims to rehouse a million people, is a critical and high-profile project for Adani, who last year faced allegations of business mismanagement and stock manipulation in a scathing report by short-seller Hindenburg Research which he denied.

The project started in March with a survey to determine eligibility and its backers are aiming to complete construction in seven years.

Mumbai is one of India’s most expensive real estate markets where real estate prices are sky-high and land is scarce.

Adani’s group has acknowledged that rebuilding Dharavi presented “colossal” challenges – though he has said he hoped the area in future would produce “millionaires without the slumdog prefix”.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Alexandra Andrist

Bodycams: essential for good law enforcement, or a privacy risk?

Did you ever come across bodycams in your place of residence and if so, how do you think the use of bodycams alter the relationship between the public and (transport) police?

Join the discussion
4 Likes
4 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

What can be done to protect biodiversity in your country?

Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.

Join the discussion
29 Likes
19 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
60 Likes
45 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR