August 31, 2018

Nikolajsen's journey has taken him from Denmark to Switzerland, via a short but influential stint in Africa. (© KEYSTONE / URS FLUEELER)

He's been variously described as the "grand old man" of Zug's Crypto Valley, the "bitcoin pirate" and Switzerland's "bitcoin billionaire". In a Facebook Live interview with swissinfo.ch, Niklas Nikolajsen tells Matthew Allen what makes him tick and why he is so fascinated with cryptocurrencies.



The Dane who came to Switzerland in 2011 and set up crypto financial services company Bitcoin Suisse two years later. But the seeds of the pony-tailed pioneer's foray into cryptocurrencies were sown years earlier when he witnessed deprivation and injustice at first hand in Africa as a boy.



Watch Nikolas Nikolajsen open up about his personal journey and his personal vision of the future value of bitcoin to society.











