Bitter harvest for Spanish farmers as floods swamp fields

By Corina Pons

MADRID (Reuters) – Spanish fruit farmer Bernardo Ferrer was just about to harvest his crop of oranges and persimmon when deadly floods devastated vast tracts of farmland in the Valencia region.

After visiting his mud-cloaked fields on Thursday, Ferrer said everything had been lost – his trees caked in thick silt that will make harvesting impossible.

“Now the fruit is going to rot. Even the trees can die because they have been under water for 36 hours … With the heat, the humidity, the fungus will attack them too,” he told Reuters by phone from his farm in the Alzira area.

Valencia as a whole accounts for nearly two-thirds of citrus fruit production in Spain – the world’s top exporter of oranges. Persimmon, a soft, orange-coloured fruit is another major regional crop, along with avocados, almonds and grapes for wine-making.

The floods, which have killed at least 95 people and caused massive damage to infrastructure, have affected thousands of hectares of farmland, agricultural groups and farmers said.

“We are facing a catastrophe … the losses will be in the millions (of euros),” said Ricardo Bayo, secretary of the Union of Small Producers (UPA) in Valencia.

Another farming group, the Valencia Farmers’ Association, said orange, persimmon and mandarin crops were among those that would be lost.

In the rice-growing area of Albufera, fields were totally sumerged, with only a few farm buildings and trees visible above the water, Reuters pictures showed.

Ferrer said he was relieved he had insurance to cover his losses.

“The insurance (payout) usually arrives quite quickly but with this scale we’ll have to be patient,” he said.

But while citrus crops are generally insured in the region, the proportion of vineyards and nut crops with insurance is low, Bayo said.

The association of Spanish agricultural insurance companies, Agroseguro, said damage caused by the flooding would be covered.

Insurers will begin to process applications once insured farmers and cattle breeders can access their farms to take stock of the damage, the association said in a statement.

The floods also washed away machinery, irrigation systems and roads, said Manuel Alcaide, spokesman for farmers’ association COAG, who said it was too early to calculate losses.

Many farmers are still unable to access their farms, he added.

Livestock was also killed as the floodwaters swept in.

In Utiel, one of the worst-affected towns in Valencia, Javier Iranzo and Ana Carmen Fernandez said the flooding had completely wrecked their pig farm, with 50 of their animals having drowned.