Blast at Givaudan US Plant Leaves Two Dead, Several Injured

(Bloomberg) — Swiss flavor and fragrance maker Givaudan SA said that two people were killed and several others were injured after an explosion occurred at one of its production facilities in Louisville, Kentucky. 

“We are grieving with the families, friends, and loved ones of those that were lost and injured during this very difficult time,” said a spokesperson.

The company is in the early stages of investigating the cause of the incident and is cooperating with first responders and supporting agencies on the ground, the spokesperson added. 

There is no ongoing threat to those in the immediate proximity or the surrounding community, the company said, citing city leaders. The company is in touch with those supporting some homes and buildings near the factory that were impacted, it said.

Shares traded 1.6% lower in Zurich as of 2:45p.m. on Wednesday. Citigroup analyst Ranuld Orr said that the site is the headquarters of Givaudan Sense Colour, acquired with DDW The Color House in 2021, and is one of twelve production sites globally. The earnings impact is likely to be negligible, added Orr. 

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

