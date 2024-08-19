Blast at Russian petrochemical plant injures three

MOSCOW (Reuters) – A blast and fire on a fuel pipeline at the Sterlitamak petrochemical plant in Russia’s Bashkiria region east of Moscow injured three people, local authorities said on Monday.

Video posted on social media showed firefighters tackling the blaze which emergency services said had been extinguished.

It was not immediately clear what had caused the incident.

The plant, located 1,500 km (930 miles) east of Moscow, produces rubber and high-octane additives for fuel and jet fuel.

The Interfax news agency, citing local officials, said production at the plant was not disrupted by fire.