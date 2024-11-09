Blasts heard in Ukraine’s Kyiv, Reuters’ witnesses report

KYIV (Reuters) – Blasts were heard in Kyiv early on Sunday, Reuters’ witnesses reported, after Ukraine’s air force said that a number of Russian drones were heading towards the city.

The explosions sounded like air defence units in operation, Reuters’ witnesses said.

Kyiv, the region surrounding it and the eastern half of Ukraine were under air raid alerts, according to alerts issued by Ukraine’s air force.