Blaze devastates four industrial warehouses in eastern Spain

MADRID (Reuters) – A spectacular fire devastated four industrial warehouses early on Friday in a town north of Barcelona, Spain’s second largest city, without causing casualties, the local fire department said on the X platform.

The fire was detected at 4 am, local time, in the town of Polinya and as many as 35 vehicles and 57 firemen were sent to the area.

By 6.41 am, local time, the fire was still burning but was under control and limited to the warehouses.

