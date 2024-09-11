Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Blinken, Lammy arrive in Kyiv for talks with Ukraine’s leaders

KYIV (Reuters) – U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his British counterpart David Lammy arrived in Kyiv on Wednesday for a series of meetings with senior government officials including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Blinken and Lammy pulled into Kyiv’s main train station ahead of a busy schedule that comes at a crucial time in the war, with Kyiv urging its allies to allow it to strike deeper into Russian territory with Western weapons.

“I think it’s a critical moment for Ukraine in the midst of what is an intense fall fighting season with Russia continuing to escalate its aggression,” Blinken said in London at a news conference with Lammy on Tuesday.

