Blinken says ‘decisive moment’ for Gaza ceasefire talks

TEL AVIV (Reuters) – It is a “decisive moment” in the Gaza ceasefire talks, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday, describing the latest diplomatic push by Washington to strike a deal between Israel and Hamas to end the war as “probably the best, maybe the last opportunity” to also get the hostages home.

Speaking before his meeting with Israeli President Isaac Herzog, the top U.S. diplomat said Washington was also working to ensure that there was no regional escalation amid concerns over a possible attack by Iran on Israel following the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran in July.

