(Bloomberg) -- Swiss industrial giant ABB Ltd.’s orders for robotics and automation equipment slumped as a slowdown in the global car industry and weakening economies in China and Europe hurt factory investment.

Orders fell 1% to a lower-than-expected $6.69 billion in the third quarter, dragged down by a 16% drop at the robotics and discrete automation division, according to a statement Wednesday. Earnings also missed estimates.

As a supplier of factory gear, Zurich-based ABB is exposed to the manufacturing slowdown that’s been gathering steam in recent months. The company undergoing an overhaul while in a state of management flux ahead of the arrival March 1 of mining-equipment executive Bjorn Rosengren as CEO.

ABB faced “weaker macroeconomic conditions impacting some of our customer markets, above all robotics and automation,” Chairman Peter Voser said in the statement.

Voser has taken over as interim CEO, and is overseeing a revamp of the business, including the sale of the bulk of the power-grid division to Hitachi Ltd. for about $6.4 billion and integration of a business acquired from General Electric Co.

Global manufacturing has been shrinking for months, with the slump particularly pronounced in Germany, Europe’s largest economy. With a trade war between the U.S. and China still raging, industry executives from Germany to Japan and Russia have also complained of contracting business.

Key Earnings Highlights

Operational Ebita margin 11.7% vs. 11.5%

Ebita at $806 million missed $817.3 million average analyst estimate compiled by Bloomberg

Orders missed a $6.88 billion estimate; falling 5% in China, 2% in Europe, 1% in U.S.

The company confirmed its 2019 outlook

