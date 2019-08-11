An illuminated logo stands on the roof of an ABB Ltd. plant at night in Baden, Switzerland, on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018.

(Bloomberg) -- ABB Ltd. said Bjorn Rosengren will take over as chief executive officer of the Swiss engineering giant early next year after he leaves the top job at Swedish mining equipment company Sandvik AB.

Rosengren, 60, is a seasoned Swedish industrial executive who has been at Sandvik’s helm since November 2015. He’ll join ABB in February and take on the CEO role a month later.

He was identified last month as the preferred candidate to take over from Peter Voser, the chairman who has been ABB’s interim CEO since Ulrich Spiesshofer abruptly stepped down in April. Voser will revert to his position as chairman, the company said in a statement.

Rosengren will be taking over just as ABB grapples with a major overhaul. The company is selling the bulk of its power grid division to Hitachi Ltd. for about $6.4 billion, turning its focus on robotics and automation. Spiesshofer had long resisted the move, which was pushed by activist shareholder Cevian Capital.

“At such a pivotal time for manufacturing industries, ABB must continue to best serve the needs of global customers with a unique technology and digital solutions portfolio to help enhance their productivity,” Rosengren said.

In May, he seemed to hint in an interview with daily Dagens Industri that his time at Sandvik was nearing an end. He said he didn’t think people should stay on too long at one company as CEO and that five years might be enough.

Rosengren, who holds a post-graduate engineering degree from Chalmers University of Technology in Gothenburg, spent his formative years at Atlas Copco AB. There he was steeped in a management culture of decentralization and asset-light production that has been emulated at other Nordic companies.

Before moving to Sandvik, Rosengren was CEO of Finnish power-equipment company Wartsila.

“Bjorn Rosengren has, since he joined Sandvik in November 2015, established a solid decentralized business model for the company and made the organization more flexible and efficient,” Sandvik Chairman Johan Molin said in a separate statement.

Sandvik’s board of directors will meet Monday morning to start working on finding Rosengren’s replacement.

