(Bloomberg) -- Amazon’s Senior Vice President of Worldwide Operations Dave Clark invited Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to take a tour of the company and see it “for herself” after she chastised the world’s biggest online retailer for its working conditions.

Ocasio-Cortez, citing a Newsweek article from Sept. 12 last year, tweeted that performance shouldn’t come “at the cost of dehumanizing conditions.” Clark refuted the claims, saying they “simply aren’t true.”

Amazon’s @amazonnews handle retweeted Dave Clark’s tweet Friday afternoon.

Yesterday, Amazon announced it would pull out of a planned mega-campus in Long Island City, Queens. Ocasio-Cortez, who represents the Bronx and Queens in the U.S. House, had been a vocal critic of the development.

READ: Ocasio-Cortez’s Party Flexes Muscle to Defeat Amazon in NYC

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.

