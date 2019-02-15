This content was published on February 15, 2019 10:15 PM

(Bloomberg) -- Amazon’s Senior Vice President of Worldwide Operations Dave Clark invited Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to take a tour of the company and see it “for herself” after she chastised the world’s biggest online retailer for its working conditions.

Ocasio-Cortez, citing a Newsweek article from Sept. 12 last year, tweeted that performance shouldn’t come “at the cost of dehumanizing conditions.” Clark refuted the claims, saying they “simply aren’t true.”

Amazon’s @amazonnews handle retweeted Dave Clark’s tweet Friday afternoon.

Yesterday, Amazon announced it would pull out of a planned mega-campus in Long Island City, Queens. Ocasio-Cortez, who represents the Bronx and Queens in the U.S. House, had been a vocal critic of the development.

READ: Ocasio-Cortez’s Party Flexes Muscle to Defeat Amazon in NYC

To contact the reporter on this story: Maria Jose Valero in New York at mvalero3@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Clementine Fletcher at cfletcher5@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram