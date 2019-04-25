This content was published on April 25, 2019 3:41 AM

(Bloomberg) -- Asian shares were mostly lower on Thursday, after continuing signs of weak economies across the globe. The dollar steadied after reaching a four-month high.

Stocks fell in Shanghai and Hong Kong, though Japan’s benchmarks were modestly higher. Australia is closed for a holiday. South Korea’s won slumped after the country’s economy unexpectedly contracted in the first quarter. The yen pared overnight losses but was little changed after the Bank of Japan cut its economic growth forecasts and committed to keeping rates low. The S&P 500 Index slid after mixed reaction to corporate earnings, while Treasuries steadied after two days of gains.

Though 80 percent of S&P 500 companies reporting results so far have exceeded estimates, some are starting to question whether the rally has legs. Positive earnings surprises in Europe have done little to erase lingering concerns about the region’s economic outlook, while investors in Asia are questioning the likelihood of further stimulus in China. Still ahead is U.S. first-quarter gross domestic product data due on Friday.

“Overall, we’ve seen somewhat better-than-expected earnings coming in,” said Bill Merz, the head of fixed-income research at U.S. Bank Wealth Management. “But we do see softness in economic data across the globe, and while there are some signs of potential bottoming outside the U.S., we do see enough signs of slowing growth.”

Elsewhere, oil retreated after a surprisingly big jump in American crude inventories suggested global supplies may be less constrained than previously thought. The euro fluctuated near its lowest in almost two years after key gauges of confidence in the EU’s two largest economies deteriorated Wednesday.

Here are some notable events coming up this week:

The Bank of Japan, Bank of Russia, Sweden’s Riksbank and Bank of Indonesia set monetary policy.

Japan’s Shinzo Abe meets leaders of the European Union Thursday before flying to the U.S. for a summit with President Donald Trump.

The initial print on first-quarter U.S. GDP Friday will be closely watched for clues as to how the economy responded to the government shutdown and fallout from the fourth-quarter market rout.

These are the main market moves:

Stocks

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.2 percent as of 12:35 p.m. in Tokyo.

Topix Index rose 0.2 percent.

Kospi Index fell 0.2 percent.

Shanghai Composite Index dropped 0.7 percent.

S&P 500 futures rose 0.1 percent after the S&P 500 Index fell 0.2 percent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index added 0.1 percent.

The euro was little changed at $1.1159.

The yen rose 0.2 percent to 112.00 per dollar.

The MSCI Emerging Markets Currency Index sank 0.4 percent.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 2.52 percent.

Commodities

West Texas crude fell 0.1 percent to $65.80 a barrel.

Gold was little changed at $1,276.30 an ounce.

