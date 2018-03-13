The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired.

This content was published on March 14, 2018 12:59 AM Mar 14, 2018 - 00:59

Two men stand in front of a screen displaying stock indices at the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE), operated by Japan Exchange Group Inc. (JPX), in Tokyo, Japan, on Friday, Feb. 9, 2018. The Topix index headed for its worst week in two years following a meltdown in U.S. equities amid concern rising interest rates will damp economic growth.

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks retreated following a drop in American equities after a fresh personnel shakeup in the Trump administration spurred concerns about a unilateral approach to trade, national security and foreign affairs.

U.S. Treasuries held gains from Tuesday after a report showed U.S. inflation remained contained. Equity indexes in Japan, South Korea and Australia declined after the S&P 500 Index lost 0.6 percent. The sudden firing of U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson took some by surprise less than a week after top economic adviser Gary Cohn resigned from the White House. The dollar was little changed, while West Texas oil was holding above $60.

“Markets one day may become exhausted if the staff turnover and perceived White House instability continues,” Terry Haines, a senior political strategist at Evercore ISI, wrote in a note. “Trump and the administration will have some work to do to reassure markets.”

Tillerson’s ouster raised concerns of a new guard in the White House that may take a harder line on trade, advancing President Donald Trump’s agenda of imposing tariffs on U.S trading partners. Trump nominated CIA director Mike Pompeo, an ex-congressman who has endorsed "pushing back against the Chinese threat," to replace Tillerson. The change comes as the administration considers tariffs on a broad range of Chinese imports, with Politico reporting one proposal is to take measures against more than $30 billion of goods a year.

Meantime, the U.S. inflation report Tuesday did little to rock traders’ bets on the path for Federal Reserve policy tightening, though the 10-year Treasury yield did slip to 2.84 percent as market gauges of inflation expectations fell on the data. Next up are Chinese economic indicators Wednesday.

Elsewhere, oil nudged higher, paring some of the declines triggered by concerns a boost in U.S. supplies will undermine OPEC efforts to clear a glut.

Terminal users can read more in our markets blog.

Here are some of the key things happening this week:

China data on industrial production, retail sales and fixed-asset investment all out on Wednesday are likely to point to slower growth, according to Bloomberg Economics.

Prices and factory output are focal points in the euro area.

Also this week, Germany’s Angela Merkel is inaugurated to a fourth term, and EU27 government officials discuss the European Union’s Brexit position.

New Zealand GDP data is out Thursday.

And these are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Japan’s Topix index fell 0.4 percent as of 9:56 a.m. in Tokyo.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index declined 0.7 percent. Hang Seng Index futures slipped 0.7 percent.

S&P 500 Index futures fell 0.1 percent after the underlying gauge dropped 0.6 percent Tuesday.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed.

The yen slid 0.1 percent to 106.71 per dollar

The euro was flat at $1.2393.

The pound climbed 0.1 percent to $1.3979.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was at 2.85 percent.

Australia’s 10-year yield fell five basis points to 2.75 percent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.3 percent to $60.86 a barrel after falling 1.1 percent on Tuesday.

Gold slid 0.1 percent to $1,324.95 an ounce.

--With assistance from Joanna Ossinger

To contact the reporter on this story: Adam Haigh in Sydney at ahaigh1@bloomberg.net.

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Christopher Anstey at canstey@bloomberg.net.

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

subscription form Form for signing up for free newsletter. Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.