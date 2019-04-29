This content was published on April 30, 2019 1:21 AM

Asian stocks retreated with U.S. futures Tuesday amid disappointing readings on China’s manufacturing and earnings at the world’s biggest phone maker.

Equities slid in Seoul and Sydney, with trading below average thanks to Japanese markets being closed. Futures on the S&P 500 Index also fell; the benchmark on Monday edged up to a new record as financial companies led gains. The Australian dollar, seen as a proxy for bets on China’s economy, declined, while the nation’s bonds pared a drop in the wake of a decline in the Chinese manufacturing PMI for April. Also souring the mood for bulls: Samsung Electronics Co. posted profit that missed recently reduced analysts’ estimates.

Investors are assessing whether the economy and corporate earnings will continue to support the equity bull run. U.S. consumer spending rebounded in March while the Federal Reserve’s preferred underlying inflation gauge eased to a one-year low, Commerce Department data showed Monday. The Fed is expected to hold rates steady on Wednesday, though new growth and price data may affect its characterization of the economy.

China’s purchasing managers’ index stayed in positive territory in April as the People’s Bank of China turned on the credit taps, though the official factory index slipped to 50.1 versus an economists’ median forecast for 50.5.

Meanwhile, the next round of trade talks with China will get under way this week with significant issues still unresolved, but with enforcement mechanisms “close to done,” according to U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

Here are some notable events coming up:

Companies reporting earnings include: Apple, GE, Pfizer, HSBC, Macquarie, BP, Royal Dutch Shell and McDonald’s.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin travel to Beijing to continue trade talks. China and the U.S. hope to seal a deal by early May.

Euro-zone GDP data and China’s manufacturing PMI are due on Tuesday.

The U.S. Fed’s rate decision is on Wednesday, while the Bank of England sets interest rates Thursday.

Friday brings the U.S. jobs report: non-farm payrolls are projected to rise by 187,000 in April. Economists expect an unemployment rate of 3.8 percent, with average hourly earnings growth picking up to 3.3 percent.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 0.6 percent as of 11:05 a.m. in Sydney.

South Korea’s Kospi index dropped 0.7 percent.

Futures on Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index were little changed earlier.

S&P 500 futures lost 0.2 percent. The S&P 500 rose 0.1 percent.

Currencies

The yen was little changed at 111.68 per dollar.

The offshore yuan traded at 6.7395 per dollar.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index edged up 0.1 percent.

The euro held at $1.1185.

The Aussie fell 0.2 percent to 70.41 U.S. cents.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose three basis points to 2.53 percent. The cash market won’t trade until London opens because of the Japan holiday. Futures on 10-year Treasuries edged up in Asian trading.

Australia’s 10-year bond yield pared an advance to be little changed at 1.79 percent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was steady at $63.53 a barrel.

Gold traded at $1,280.48 an ounce.

