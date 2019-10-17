This content was published on October 18, 2019 1:30 AM

European Union (EU) flags stand in a hall ahead of an EU leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium, on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. Negotiators from the U.K. reached an agreement with officials in Brussels Thursday that could pave the way for Britain to finally break its 46-year-old ties to the European Union this month. Photographer: Simon Dawson/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks headed for their highest close since July on Friday after U.S. shares edged closer to a record. The dollar traded near its weakest since before August’s trade-war turmoil amid diminishing demand for havens.

The yuan was little changed before key economic data from China on Friday, though the indicators -- including third-quarter GDP -- may have limited significance as investors look to a potential U.S.-China trade deal between Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping next month. Stocks in Tokyo and Seoul rose Friday, while Australia’s benchmark dipped. Hong Kong and Shanghai opened to modest gains. Treasuries edged up.

The S&P 500 Index fluctuated around 3,000 Thursday, as Morgan Stanley became the latest big bank to buck concerns about weak growth. Elsewhere, oil traded around $54 a barrel in New York, comfortably above this month’s low around $51.

“There’s no doubt there’s been some de-escalation of risk, global geopolitical economic risks relative to where we were two weeks ago,” said Michael Kushma, global fixed income chief investment officer at Morgan Stanley Investment Management. “But it may be just a false dawn. We don’t know yet. Our crystal ball is very cloudy at the moment.”

Meantime, the pound was trading below the high reached on Thursday, which was a level unseen since May, as traders gauged the likelihood of U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson winning parliamentary backing on Saturday for his Brexit deal.

Remaining events this week:

China’s GDP data for the third quarter, and monthly readings on industrial output, retail sales and fixed-asset investment for September are due Friday

The IMF and World Bank host annual meetings of global finance chiefs in Washington

Here are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 were flat as of 10:28 a.m. in Tokyo. The underlying gauge rose 0.3% on Thursday.

Japan’s Topix advanced 0.3%.

Hang Seng rose 0.2%.

Shanghai Composite rose 0.2%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index dipped 0.6%.

Kospi Index gained 0.3%.

Currencies

The yen was at 108.66 per dollar, little changed.

The offshore yuan was flat at 7.0737 per dollar.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed after hitting the lowest level since July on Thursday.

The pound was at $1.2864, down 0.2%.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries dipped a basis point 1.74%.

Australia’s 10-year yield was at 1.10%.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude slipped 0.2% to $53.85.

Gold was steady at $1,492.26.

To contact the reporters on this story: Christopher Anstey in Tokyo at canstey@bloomberg.net;Adam Haigh in Sydney at ahaigh1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Christopher Anstey at canstey@bloomberg.net, Cormac Mullen

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram