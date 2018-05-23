The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired.

This content was published on May 23, 2018 9:55 PM May 23, 2018 - 21:55

Employees work at the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE), operated by Japan Exchange Group Inc. (JPX), in Tokyo, Japan, on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017. Japan’s Topix index capped its best annual performance since 2013, though it ended the last trading day of the year lower as some investors adjusted their positions in thin trading before the New Year holidays.

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks look set for a mixed start as traders appraise Federal Reserve comments on inflation and interest rates, amid lingering emerging-market risks and concerns about euro-zone growth. The dollar fluctuated and Treasury yields retreated below 3 percent.

Futures in Japan pointed to a weaker open after the yen jumped with investors clinging to safe havens. Australia futures fell, while they were higher in Hong Kong and Korea. All major U.S. equity benchmarks rose, clawing back early losses, after minutes from the most recent Federal Reserve meeting showed central bankers in no hurry to accelerate the pace of rate hikes even as the economy continues to improve. Oil steadied.

Traders will need to navigate escalating geopolitical and trade risks, from President Donald Trump’s decision to back away from a recently announced trade agreement with China to his appearing to express pessimism on a planned summit meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Meanwhile, questions are swirling around the Italian populist government’s economic policies and shaky emerging markets after Turkey raised interest rates to halt a slide in the lira.

Elsewhere, markets in Europe tumbled as weak manufacturing data added to concern that growth is slowing in the region. U.K. inflation figures trailed expectations, denting prospects for a rate increase and sending the pound lower. The euro fell to a six-month low.

Terminal users can read more in Bloomberg’s Markets Live blog.

These are some key events to watch this week:

Thursday sees the Bank of England Markets Forum at Bloomberg London. Speakers include BOE Governor Mark Carney and New York Fed President William Dudley.

At the St. Petersburg Forum Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron, IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde, and Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe participate on a panel moderated by Bloomberg News Editor-in-Chief John Micklethwait.

Also Friday, European Union finance ministers discuss the latest on Brexit talks, in Brussels.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the Nikkei 225 Stock Average fell 0.4 percent in Singapore.

S&P/ASX 200 Index futures lost 0.2 percent.

Hang Seng Index futures rose 0.4 percent.

The S&P 500 Index rose 0.3 percent.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index sank 1.1 percent in the biggest tumble in two months.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1 percent Wednesday.

The euro fell 0.6 percent to $1.1704, the weakest in more than six months.

The British pound sank 0.6 percent to $1.3356, the weakest since December.

The Japanese yen rose 0.1 percent to 109.96 per dollar in early Asia trading, adding to a 0.7 percent jump, which was the most since February.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries decreased six basis points to 2.99 percent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude sank 0.5 percent to $71.76 a barrel.

Gold rose 0.2 percent to $1,293.30 an ounce.

Copper fell 1.9 percent to $3.0605 per pound.

To contact the reporter on this story: Andreea Papuc in Sydney at apapuc1@bloomberg.net.

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Christopher Anstey at canstey@bloomberg.net, Cormac Mullen

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

swissinfo EN The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired. swissinfo.ch Join us on Facebook!