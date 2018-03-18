The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired.

(Bloomberg) -- Traders in Asia faced a mixed start for the region’s equities amid subdued currency markets as a week likely to be dominated by the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting gets underway.

Futures pointed to small declines for Japanese stocks, while indexes in Australia and Hong Kong signaled gains. Investors are assessing the implications of a new head at China’s central bank, after the Wall Street Journal reported that China has named Yi Gang to run the PBOC. Trade tensions remain in focus as U.S. Treasury official David Malpass said he misspoke hours after claiming the U.S. was pulling out of decade-old formal economic talks with Beijing.

Focus this week turns to Jerome Powell’s first meeting as chairman at the Federal Reserve, just weeks after he hinted to investors that he’s open to lifting the policy rate four times this year, rather than the three currently reflected in dot plot forecasts. Some Wall Street banks such as Goldman Sachs Group Inc. expect that median projection to rise to four at Wednesday’s meeting, while others says they’ll be no change following a round of mediocre data and policy makers’ stated intentions to move gradually.

China named Yi Gang to run the PBOC, the Wall Street Journal reported, elevating a long-serving deputy governor with deep international links. The NPC will almost certainly approve President Xi Jinping’s choice for central-bank governor in a formal vote due Monday.

Elsewhere, Bitcoin tumbled 12 percent and fell below $8,000. In other major political news, Vladimir Putin cruised to a landslide victory in Russia’s presidential vote, extending his 18-year rule amid escalating confrontation with the West.

Here are some key calendar events coming up this week:

The FOMC decision and Powell’s news conference come on Wednesday.

The Bank of England is expected to keep interest rates and its asset-purchase program unchanged on Thursday. Attention is on language in the statement, while many forecast the bank could increase its key rate as soon as its next meeting in May.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman meets with President Donald Trump at the White House on Tuesday as part of U.S. visit that includes New York, Boston, San Francisco and Seattle.

Company earnings scheduled for this week include: Tencent, FedEx, Porsche, Hermes, PetroChina, Nike, Enel and Oracle.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on Japan’s Nikkei 225 Stock Average traded down about 0.3 percent in late Friday trading.

Futures on Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.4 percent.

The S&P 500 Index gained 0.2 percent on Friday.

Currencies

The euro was steady at $1.2286.

The pound was little changed at $1.3941.

The yen climbed 0.1 percent to 105.92 per dollar.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index climbed 0.1 percent to its highest in almost two weeks on Friday.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries climbed two basis points on Friday to 2.85 percent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.9 percent to $62.34 a barrel on Friday.

Gold fell 0.1 percent to $1,314.24 an ounce.

