(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks looked set to rise after a rally in their U.S. counterparts, as investors saw glimmers of optimism in efforts to deliver rapid testing for the new coronavirus. The dollar climbed.

Futures pointed higher in Japan, Australia and Hong Kong on the last trading day of the quarter. S&P 500 futures were little changed in Asia after the index climbed for the fourth time in five days with health-care shares among the biggest gainers. Crude clawed back some of the more than 5% drop. It tumbled in New York Monday even after President Donald Trump spoke with Russia’s Vladimir Putin about falling oil prices. The 10-year Treasury yield rose, while gold dipped.

Global equities are on track to round out their worst quarter since the last three months of 2008 as investors grapple with the economic impact of the coronavirus spread. Meanwhile, Trump heeded advice from the government’s top doctors that re-opening the U.S. in two weeks risks greater loss of life and more U.S. states issued stay-at-home orders.

Still, traders continued to look for bright spots, such as in health-care companies that could produce products that help curb the outbreak. Johnson & Johnson jumped after the company said it would begin a $1 billion-plus effort with the U.S. government to make a vaccine against the virus.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% as of 7:08 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 Index climbed 3.4%.

Nikkei 225 futures rose 2.7%.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures added 1.3%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index contracts climbed 1.7%.

Currencies

The yen dipped 0.1% at 107.86 per dollar.

Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index jumped 0.7%.

The offshore yuan was at 7.1150 per dollar.

The euro was at $1.1045.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose five basis points to 0.73%.

Autralia’s 10-year bond yield rose four basis points to 0.82%.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.1% to $20.31 a barrel. It fell 5.7% in the previous session.

Gold traded at $1,622.97 an ounce.

