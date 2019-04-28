Pedestrians are reflected in an electronic stock board outside a securities firm in Tokyo, Japan, on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018. Japan's broad Topix index and blue-chip Nikkei 225 Stock Average were poised to enter a correction as the nation's shares headed for the biggest decline since June 2016, following U.S. peers lower amid rising concern that inflation will force interest rates higher. Photographer: Noriko Hayashi/Bloomberg

Asian stocks looked set for a mixed start to a week that’s packed with a slew of data releases that may provide clues on global economic growth. Volumes are likely to be down with Japanese markets shut for holidays.

Futures signaled gains at the start of trading for equities in Hong Kong, while Australia was poised to open flat. U.S. stocks climbed Friday and the S&P 500 Index reached an all-time high amid a flurry of earnings reports. The euro was steady after S&P Global Ratings left Italy’s rating unchanged Friday, while polls in Spain show incumbent Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s Socialist party winning the most votes, as widely expected.

Investors this week get a chance to gauge whether the recent soft patch in the world economy will linger, with data out from the U.S., Europe and China, while earnings season rolls on. Underlying demand was softer than the headline number indicated in the U.S. Friday, though some investors took comfort in the not-too-hot, not-too-cold first-quarter gross domestic product report.

Next up is the U.S. inflation report Monday. Any softness would play into the hands of investors betting on a Federal Reserve interest rate reduction this year, with market pricing now indicating a more than 50 percent chance of a cut by September. Traders will also continue to monitor high-level trade talks between China and the U.S. for any signs of progress toward a more concrete deal.

Here are some notable events coming up:

Companies reporting earnings include: Apple, Alphabet, GE, Pfizer, HSBC, Macquarie, BP, Royal Dutch Shell, and McDonald’s.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin travel to Beijing to continue trade talks. China and the U.S. hope to seal a deal by early May.

The Bank of England sets interest rates Thursday and updates its economic forecasts, followed by a press conference with Governor Mark Carney.

Friday brings the U.S. jobs report: non-farm payrolls are projected to rise by 185,000 in April. Economists expect the employment situation report will show an April unemployment rate of 3.8 percent, with average hourly earnings growth picking up to 3.3 percent.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index added 0.4 percent.

Futures on Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index were little changed.

The S&P 500 Index rose 0.5 percent to a record 2,939.88.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index rose 0.2 percent.

Currencies

The yen was steady at 111.58 per dollar.

The offshore yuan held at 6.7411 per dollar.

The euro bought $1.1149, little changed.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined three basis points to 2.50 percent.

Commodities

West Texas oil fell 2.9 percent to $63.30 a barrel Friday, when gold climbed 0.7 percent to $1,286.16 an ounce.

