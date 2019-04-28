Pedestrians are reflected in an electronic stock board outside a securities firm in Tokyo, Japan, on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018. Japan's broad Topix index and blue-chip Nikkei 225 Stock Average were poised to enter a correction as the nation's shares headed for the biggest decline since June 2016, following U.S. peers lower amid rising concern that inflation will force interest rates higher. Photographer: Noriko Hayashi/Bloomberg

Asian stocks were mixed at the start of a week that’s packed with data releases that may provide clues on global economic growth. Volumes are likely to be down with Japanese markets shut for holidays.

Australian equities dipped and shares in South Korea edged higher, while futures signaled gains in Hong Kong. U.S. stocks climbed Friday and the S&P 500 Index reached an all-time high amid a flurry of earnings reports. The euro was steady after S&P Global Ratings left Italy’s rating unchanged Friday, while Spain’s incumbent Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez is set to be re-elected, as widely expected.

Investors this week get a chance to gauge whether the recent soft patch in the world economy will linger, with data out from the U.S., Europe and China. Underlying demand was softer than the headline number indicated in the U.S. Friday, though some investors took comfort in the not-too-hot, not-too-cold first-quarter gross domestic product report. Earnings season also rolls on, with five of China’s biggest banks due to report Monday.

“We will see a continued movement higher in the market from here,” Mark Giambrone, fund manager at Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss LLC, told Bloomberg TV in New York. “If inflation stays low it gives the Fed the ability to either stay on the sidelines or potentially cut rates. Both would be positive for the market.”

Next comes the U.S. inflation report Monday. Any softness would play into the hands of investors betting on a Federal Reserve interest rate reduction this year, with market pricing now indicating a more than 50 percent chance of a cut by September. Traders will also continue to monitor high-level trade talks between China and the U.S. for any signs of progress toward a more concrete deal.

Elsewhere, Treasury futures were flat, with the cash market shut until the London open due to Tokyo holidays. Oil extended its slide following U.S. President Donald Trump’s move to pressure OPEC to cut prices and as doubts grew about the impact of supply squeezes from Russia and Iran.

Here are some notable events coming up:

Companies reporting earnings include: Apple, Alphabet, GE, Pfizer, HSBC, Macquarie, BP, Royal Dutch Shell, and McDonald’s.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin travel to Beijing to continue trade talks. China and the U.S. hope to seal a deal by early May.

The Bank of England sets interest rates Thursday and updates its economic forecasts, followed by a press conference with Governor Mark Carney.

Friday brings the U.S. jobs report: non-farm payrolls are projected to rise by 185,000 in April. Economists expect the employment situation report will show an April unemployment rate of 3.8 percent, with average hourly earnings growth picking up to 3.3 percent.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index slid 0.2 percent as of 10:11 a.m. in Sydney.

South Korea’s Kospi advanced 0.3 percent.

Futures on Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index added 0.4 percent late Friday.

Futures on the S&P 500 Index were little changed. The underlying index rose 0.5 percent to a record 2,939.88 Friday.

Currencies

The yen was steady at 111.58 per dollar.

The offshore yuan held at 6.7368 per dollar.

The euro bought $1.1149, little changed.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1 percent.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined three basis points to 2.50 percent Friday.

Australia’s 10-year bond yield added one basis point to 1.79 percent.

Commodities

West Texas oil fell 0.6 percent to $62.90 a barrel.

Gold was little changed at $1,286.14 an ounce.

