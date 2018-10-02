The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired.

This content was published on October 2, 2018 3:36 AM Oct 2, 2018 - 03:36

A pedestrian looks at an electronic stock board outside a securities firm in Tokyo, Japan, on Wednesday, June 16, 2010. Japanese stocks rose for a fifth day as growth in New York manufacturing, higher sales forecast for semiconductors and rising commodity prices boosted optimism a recovery in the global economy will boost corporate earnings. Photographer: Bloomberg/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks declined after a muted U.S. trading session, with Japanese shares paring gains as the yen fluctuated after hitting its weakest against the dollar this year.

The Nikkei 225 Stock Average retreated from an intraday high, after closing Monday at its highest since 1991. Stocks in Hong Kong underperformed as traders returned from a long weekend, and equities also fell in Australia and South Korea. China’s markets are shut throughout the week. Earlier, the S&P 500 Index finished higher, though more stocks fell than rose in the benchmark index. The pound rose following a report the U.K. is planning a compromise on Irish border rules, before pulling back.

Global investor sentiment remains fragile, even after a deal between the U.S. and Canada to revamp the Nafta bloc with Mexico. Sino-American tensions remain in focus after the Chinese navy dispelled an American missile destroyer from waters near South China Sea islands, in China’s account of the incident. Meantime, political drama in Washington still swirls around President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, which may feed through to November congressional elections and affect the outlook for the administration’s agenda.

Elsewhere, oil consolidated at its highest in almost four years as a slowdown in U.S. drilling adds to concern over supply losses from Iran and Venezuela. Asian currencies declined with Indonesia’s rupiah falling back to a 20-year low after inflation came in slower than forecast. Italian bonds extended their slide from last week, dragging European debt lower Monday as uncertainty persisted over a budget accord.

Terminal users can read our Markets Live blog.

Here are some key events coming up this week:

U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May speaks Oct. 3. in Birmingham.

Central bank policy decisions are scheduled by the Reserve Bank of Australia on Tuesday and Reserve Bank of India on Friday.

U.S. employment reports for September also due Friday.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Japan’s Topix index climbed 0.3 percent and the Nikkei 225 Stock Average rose 0.1 percent as of 12:33 p.m. in Tokyo.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 0.8 percent.

South Korea’s Kospi index lost 0.6 percent.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index declined 1.5 percent.

S&P 500 futures fell 0.1 percent. The S&P 500 itself rose 0.4 percent Monday.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index declined 0.5 percent.

Currencies

The yen was little changed at 113.95 per dollar, near the weakest since November 2017.

The offshore yuan was at 6.8854 per dollar.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was flat.

The euro was steady at $1.1572 after dipping 0.2 percent for a fourth day of losses Monday.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries held at 3.08 percent.

Australia’s 10-year bond yield rose two basis points to 2.69 percent.

Italy’s 10-year yield climbed 15 basis points Monday, to 3.295 percent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.3 percent to $75.53 a barrel after hitting the highest level since 2014 Monday.

Gold rose 0.2 percent to $1,191.62 an ounce.

LME copper fell 0.6 percent to $6,211 a metric ton.

To contact the reporter on this story: Andreea Papuc in Sydney at apapuc1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Christopher Anstey at canstey@bloomberg.net, Cormac Mullen

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

swissinfo EN Teaser Join us on Facebook! swissinfo.ch Join us on Facebook!