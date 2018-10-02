The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired.

A pedestrian walks past an electronic stock board displaying a graph of the exchange rate of the yen against the U.S. dollar at a securities firm in Tokyo, Japan, on Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018. Japan's Topix index closed lower after fluctuating as investors assessed trade frictions and geopolitical risks. Photographer: Kiyoshi Ota/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks were set for a mixed start to Wednesday trading following a volatile U.S. session as investors weighed ongoing concerns in Indonesia and Italy and continued strength in commodities. The dollar and Treasuries climbed.

Futures signaled declines for Japanese stocks, while equities in Australia pointed to gains. Shares in Hong Kong are seen recovering from the biggest one-day slide in a month with the local dollar trading at the weak end of its band with the greenback. Indonesian assets remain in focus as rising oil prices add to souring sentiment that’s driven the rupiah down past 15,000 per dollar for the first time in 20 years. Crude oil futures steadied in New York around the highest level in almost four years.

In the U.S., retailers slipped after Amazon.com raised the minimum wage for all its employees, with the S&P 500 Index edging lower. European shares slid as concern mounted that Italy’s budget could lead to a debt crisis. The yield on 10-year Italian bonds touched the highest level in more than four years and the euro traded at the lowest in six weeks.

Investors remain on edge this week with the market impact of European politics and emerging market contagion still high on the agenda. Tension between the U.S. and China continues to occupy minds. Meanwhile, political drama in Washington still swirls around President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee.

Elsewhere, the pound held on to declines as Brexit and the annual conference of the governing Conservative Party continued to dominate headlines. Emerging-market equities tumbled.Terminal users can read our Markets Live blog.

Here are some key events coming up this week:

U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May will speak Wednesday at her party’s annual conference.

A central bank policy decision from the Reserve Bank of India is due Friday.

U.S. employment reports for September also due Friday.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on Japan’s Nikkei 225 slipped 0.1 percent in Singapore.

Futures on Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.4 percent.

Futures on Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index added 0.1 percent.

The S&P 500 fell less than 0.1 percent.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index declined 1.2 percent Tuesday.

Currencies

The yen held at 113.68 per dollar.

The offshore yuan traded at 6.8841 per dollar.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index climbed 0.2 percent to the highest in three weeks on Tuesday.

The euro bought $1.1547.

The British pound was at $1.2981 after sliding 0.5 percent.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries decreased two basis points to 3.06 percent.

Italy’s 10-year yield touched 3.44, the highest in more than four years, about surging about 15 basis points.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate fell 0.4 percent to $75.04 a barrel after hitting the highest in almost four years.

Gold was steady at $1,203.38 an ounce.

