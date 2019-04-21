This content was published on April 22, 2019 12:42 AM

An investor stands at a trading terminal in front of electronic stock boards at a securities brokerage in Shanghai, China. Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia edged higher Monday as the Easter holiday weekend continued in many countries. Treasuries slipped.

Japanese stocks erased early losses to push higher, with their Korean counterparts also showing gains. U.S. futures ticked higher alongside Treasury yields. The dollar was steady while oil futures climbed. Traders will look to a week full of corporate earnings releases, in particular from the technology sector. Investors will also turn their focus to the U.S. economy, with first quarter gross domestic product data due on Friday.

With corporate reporting season in full flow, investors are looking for clues to decide if the dovish policy pivot from the world’s central banks can shore up global growth enough to overlook earnings that are expected to contract. For now, the stock market is saying yes, with the MSCI AC World Index on track for a fourth month of gains in April.

Elsewhere, oil extended gains after the longest weekly winning streak in almost four years on signs of slowing U.S. drilling activity and as a key Nigerian pipeline was disrupted.Here are some notable events coming up:

A Who’s Who of the tech world reports this week, with Amazon, Facebook, Twitter and Microsoft among the heavy hitters on tap. European bank earnings kick into full gear with reports from Deutsche Bank, UBS, Barclays, Credit Suisse and Swedbank

The Bank of Japan, Bank of Canada, Bank of Russia, Sweden’s Riksbank and Bank of Indonesia set monetary policy

Germany’s IFO data is released Wednesday

Japan’s Shinzo Abe meets leaders of the European Union Thursday before flying to the U.S. for a summit with President Donald Trump

The initial print on first-quarter U.S. GDP Friday will be closely watched for clues as to how the economy responded to the government shutdown and fallout from to the fourth-quarter market rout

These are the main market moves:

Stocks

Japan’s Topix Index rose 0.2 percent as of 9:38 a.m. Tokyo time.

Kospi Index rose 0.4 percent.

S&P 500 futures rose 0.1 percent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed.

The yen was steady at 111.98 per dollar.

The euro was flat at $1.1245.

The offshore yuan was little changed to 6.7014 per dollar.

The British pound was steady at $1.2991.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose one basis point to 2.57 percent.

Commodities

West Texas crude gained 0.9 percent to $64.56 a barrel.

