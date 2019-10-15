This content was published on October 16, 2019 1:36 AM

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks followed their U.S. peers higher Wednesday, though gains were pared by U.S.-China tensions over Hong Kong that also sent the yen edging up.

U.S. futures dropped after China threatened to retaliate if Congress passes a bill offering support to pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong. Stocks were still up just under 1% in Japan, and benchmarks were also higher in Australia and Korea after the news. Hong Kong was little changed at the open and China rose. Those gains came after the S&P 500 Index climbed to a four-week high on Tuesday, bolstered by positive earnings reports and reports of progress in U.K. talks with the European Union over a Brexit deal.

Treasuries ticked higher, though 10-year yields remained close to the highest in a month thanks to the earlier risk-on moves across markets. The yuan slipped after a weaker-than-expected daily fixing.

Hong Kong is the latest flashpoint between the U.S. and China clouding the outlook, with the House of Representatives passing legislation that would require an annual review of whether the city is sufficiently autonomous from Beijing to justify its special trading status under U.S. law. A similar bill is in front of the Senate.

On the earnings front in the U.S., JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s third-quarter results beat estimates, sending its shares higher, while Johnson & Johnson raised its sales and earnings forecast for the year.

Meanwhile, U.K. and EU negotiators worked into the night, amid optimism they were on the point of a breakthrough on a Brexit deal. The aim would be to present a draft to national delegations on Wednesday morning, an EU diplomat said.

Elsewhere, the Turkish lira jumped and the country’s benchmark stock index rose after U.S. President Donald Trump imposed milder penalties over its military campaign in Syria than U.S. lawmakers had demanded. Crude oil ticked higher and gold was little changed.

Here are some key events coming up this week:

U.S. retail sales Wednesday are forecast to increase for a seventh straight month. Sales in the “control group” are also expected to rise. Consumer spending is carrying the weight of U.S. economic growth so the data will be monitored closely for any signs of slowing.

China releases third-quarter GDP, September industrial production and retail sales data on Friday.

Here are the main moves in market:

Stocks

Japan’s Topix Index rose 0.9% as of 10:23 a.m. Tokyo time, after climbing as much as 1.6% earlier.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index gained 0.9%.

Korea’s Kospi Index rose 0.5%.

S&P 500 futures fell 0.3%. Earlier, the S&P 500 Index increased 1%.

Currencies

The yen rose 0.2% to 108.64 per dollar.

The offshore yuan fell 0.2% to 7.0986 per dollar.

The euro traded at $1.1029, little changed.

The pound was at $1.2754, down 0.3% after jumping 1.4% overnight.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell two basis points to 1.75%.

Australia’s 10-year bond yield rose three basis points to 1.04%.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.2% to $52.92 a barrel.

Gold rose 0.2% to $1,484.

