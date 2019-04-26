This content was published on April 26, 2019 2:13 AM

Pedestrians walk past an electronic stock board outside a securities firm in Tokyo, Japan, on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018. Japanese shares fell, with the Topix index capping its worst annual performance since 2011, in a year that saw U.S.-China trade tensions deal a heavy blow to investor sentiment. Photographer: Kiyoshi Ota/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks fell back Friday after mixed messages from U.S. benchmarks and as earnings season continued. The dollar steadied around a four-month high, while the yen fluctuated ahead of Japan’s Golden Week holiday.

Shares declined across the region, though were little changed in Hong Kong. U.S. futures slipped. While the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 reached a record following strong results from Microsoft and Facebook, the broader S&P 500 Index ended little changed after 3M cut its earnings forecast and UPS reported a profit drop. Treasuries steadied and the yuan ticked higher.

As earnings roll in, investors are looking for a reason to breathe new life into the global risk rally. Mostly positive results so far this earnings season have gone some way toward mitigating anxiety over the global economy, though renewed concerns in a number of emerging markets from Turkey to Argentina is damping risk appetite. U.S. first-quarter gross domestic product data due Friday will be closely watched.

“We’re in an obviously relatively slower growth economic environment and earnings expectations have drifted lower,” said Ryan Primmer, head of investment solutions at UBS Asset Management. “I would call it a good-enough earnings season for the market to be rewarded for where it’s at today.”

Elsewhere, emerging market currencies steadied after declines in Argentina’s peso and Turkey’s lira. Crude oil fell for a third day.

Here are some notable events coming up:

The initial print on first-quarter U.S. GDP Friday will be closely watched for clues as to how the economy responded to the government shutdown and fallout from the fourth-quarter market rout.

These are the main market moves:

Stocks

Topix Index fell 0.8 percent as of 10:30 a.m. Tokyo time.

Kospi Index fell 0.6 percent.

S&P/ASX 200 dropped 0.1 percent.

Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.5 percent.

Hang Seng Index rose 0.1 percent.

S&P 500 futures fell 0.2 percent after the S&P 500 Index was little changed.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1 percent.

The euro was little changed at $1.1131.

The Japanese yen fell 0.1 percent to 111.69 per dollar.

The offshore yuan rose 0.1 percent to 6.7421.

The MSCI Emerging Markets Currency Index rose 0.1 percent.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 2.53 percent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.6 percent to $64.80 a barrel.

Gold rose 0.2 percent to $1,279.75 an ounce.

To contact the reporter on this story: Cormac Mullen in Tokyo at cmullen9@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Christopher Anstey at canstey@bloomberg.net, Joanna Ossinger, Masaki Kondo

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram