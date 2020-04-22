(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks edged higher, tracking gains on Wall Street, as investors took some comfort from earnings reports and signs the coronavirus outbreak is easing. Oil rebounded.

Shares saw modest gains in Tokyo, Seoul and Sydney. Futures on the S&P 500 Index dipped after the gauge rebounded from its worst sell-off in three weeks amid quarterly results. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he anticipates most of the economy will restart by the end of August. House lawmakers on Thursday are set to pass another round of aid. Treasuries were little changed and the dollar edged higher.

Oil futures were higher for a second day in early trading, following the historic tumble earlier in the week. President Donald Trump ordered the Navy to destroy any Iranian gun boats that harass American ships at sea. The biggest oil exchange-traded fund reshuffled the mix of futures it owns to track crude prices for a second day, extending their average expiration amid unprecedented volatility in its markets.

Investors are continuing to assess the pandemic’s damage to the global economy and corporate profitability, with a gauge of global equities up about 25% from its March lows. Chipotle Mexican Grill rose on sales that topped estimates, while Texas Instruments advanced on solid results. Heineken NV earlier canceled its interim dividend, while Kering said it doesn’t see a recovery in the U.S. or Europe before at least June or July after sales at its flagship brand Gucci tumbled.

Next up are China Life and Ping An Insurance, which may report big drops in first-quarter new business as lockdowns hit sales.

“For sure with this volatility we’ve seen year-to-date we are seeing value now appearing in Asian markets,” Wey Fook Hou, chief investment officer at DBS Group, said on Bloomberg TV. “For this recovery to be sustainable we really need to see the cases come down and economies gradually reopening.”

On the virus front: New York deaths were at the lowest rate since early April. Spain’s parliament backed the prime minister’s request to extend a state of emergency to May 9.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 slipped 0.4% as of 9:11 a.m. in Tokyo. The gauge rose 2.3% on Wednesday.

Japan’s Topix index gained 0.7%.

South Korea’s Kospi added 0.5%.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index gained 0.7%.

Currencies

The yen was at 107.82 per dollar, down 0.1%.

The offshore yuan traded at 7.1018 per dollar.

The euro bought $1.0806, down 0.2%.

The Aussie fell 0.4% to 62.97 U.S. cents.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries dipped one point to 0.61%.

Australia’s 10-year bond yield rose three basis points to 0.87%.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude expiring in June rose 4.6% to $14.40 a barrel.

Gold was at $1,712.46 an ounce, little changed.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

