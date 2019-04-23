This content was published on April 24, 2019 12:22 AM

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks saw modest gains Wednesday after their U.S. counterparts closed at record highs on the back of better-than-forecast earnings. The dollar strengthened and Treasuries steadied.

Shares pushed slightly higher in Japan, South Korea and Australia, with futures in Hong Kong also in the green. Earlier, the S&P 500 Index and the Nasdaq Composite marked new milestones as Twitter Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp. and Hasbro Inc. climbed following favorable first-quarter reports, adding to a rally led by the biggest technology stocks. Treasury yields were little changed after retreating on Tuesday.

Tuesday’s gains capped a momentous run for U.S. equities, with the main benchmark up 25 percent from the low reached on Christmas Eve. Traders found fresh catalysts to buy as earnings season gathered steam, with almost 80 percent of S&P 500 companies reporting results that have exceeded estimates. Still looming is economic news, with U.S. first-quarter gross domestic product data due on Friday.

Investors are cheering “a really great string of earnings reports, most of them outpacing expectations, as well as some pretty good commentary on future estimates from CEOs,” said Jim Paulsen, chief investment strategist at Leuthold Weeden. “There’s quite a bit of positivity carrying this to new highs.”

Elsewhere, the pound held losses as U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May confronted further challenges to her leadership. Oil retreated after three sessions of gains.

Here are some notable events coming up:

A Who’s Who of the tech world reports this week, with Amazon, Facebook and Microsoft among the heavy hitters on tap. European bank earnings kick into full gear with reports from Deutsche Bank, UBS, Barclays and Swedbank.

The Bank of Japan, Bank of Canada, Bank of Russia, Sweden’s Riksbank and Bank of Indonesia set monetary policy.

Germany’s IFO data is released Wednesday.

Japan’s Shinzo Abe meets leaders of the European Union Thursday before flying to the U.S. for a summit with President Donald Trump.

The initial print on first-quarter U.S. GDP Friday will be closely watched for clues as to how the economy responded to the government shutdown and fallout from the fourth-quarter market rout.

These are the main market moves:

Stocks

The MSCI Asia Pacific rose 0.1 percent as of 9:10 a.m. Tokyo time.

The Topix Index climbed 0.2 percent.

The S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.4 percent.

The Kospi Index rose 0.1 percent.

S&P 500 futures were little changed after the benchmark rose 0.9 percent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index advanced 0.1 percent.

The euro declined 0.1 percent to $1.1221.

The yen was flat at 111.85 per dollar.

The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.7270 per dollar.

The British pound was steady at $1.2940.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was steady at 2.57 percent.

Commodities

West Texas oil fell 0.6 percent to $65.93 a barrel.

Gold declined 0.1 percent to $1,271.70 an ounce.

