(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks were set for a muted start to Friday after mixed messages from U.S. benchmarks as earnings season continued. The dollar steadied around a four-month high.

Futures were little changed in Hong Kong and Australia, though pointed lower in Japan. While the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 reached a record following strong results from Microsoft and Facebook, the broader S&P 500 Index ended little changed after 3M cut its earnings forecast and UPS reported a profit drop. Treasuries dipped after solid U.S. durable-goods data. Brent crude couldn’t hold a rally past $75 a barrel.

As earnings roll in, investors are looking for a reason to breathe new life into the global rally that lifted the U.S. benchmark to a record high this week and helped bring the longest run of gains in more than a year for European stocks. Mostly positive results so far this earnings season have gone some way toward mitigating concerns over the global economy, and U.S. first-quarter gross domestic product data due Friday should offer more guidance.

“We’re in an obviously relatively slower growth economic environment and earnings expectations have drifted lower,” said Ryan Primmer, head of investment solutions at UBS Asset Management. “I would call it a good-enough earnings season for the market to be rewarded for where it’s at today.”

Elsewhere, Argentina’s currency dropped to a record low after suffering a deep sell-off Wednesday. Turkey’s lira tumbled to its weakest since October after the central bank dropped a commitment to tighten policy if needed.

Here are some notable events coming up:

The initial print on first-quarter U.S. GDP Friday will be closely watched for clues as to how the economy responded to the government shutdown and fallout from the fourth-quarter market rout.

These are the main market moves:

Stocks

Nikkei 225 futures fell 0.6 percent.

Hang Seng futures were little changed, as were SPI 200 futures.

The S&P 500 Index was little changed.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index declined 0.2 percent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed.

The euro dipped 0.2 percent to $1.1132.

The Japanese yen gained 0.5 percent to 111.67 per dollar.

The MSCI Emerging Markets Currency Index sank 0.3 percent.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose one basis point to 2.53 percent.

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at -0.01 percent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1 percent to $65.21 a barrel.

Gold was little changed at $1,276.70 an ounce.

