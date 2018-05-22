The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired.

A walks past monitors displaying stock prices in the trading gallery of the RHB Investment Bank Bhd. headquarters in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Monday, May 14, 2018. Malaysia's markets showed few signs of investor panic as trading reopened after Mahathir Mohamad swept to power in a surprise election outcome.

(Bloomberg) -- Japanese shares led most Asian stocks lower and the yen appreciated as investors eyed risks from Turkey to North Korea.

With optimism over U.S.-China trade talks fading from earlier in the week, concerns range from iffy prospects for President Donald Trump’s historic summit with North Korea’s leader to Turkey’s financial-market stability as the lira hits successive record lows. Japan’s currency rose the most in almost two weeks at one point as traders sought a haven, and the Topix Index of Japanese stocks is down almost 1 percent. Equity benchmarks from Hong Kong to Sydney fell. Treasuries ticked higher, while oil headed lower.

U.S. stocks closed down Tuesday after Trump cast doubt on a meeting with Kim Jong Un during his Oval Office meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in. Shares had rallied earlier following China’s announcement that it will cut the import duty on passenger cars, signaling a further easing of trade tensions with the U.S.

Beyond geopolitics, central banks are also in focus this week. The Federal Reserve will release minutes of its latest policy meeting on Wednesday, while the ECB follows suit on Thursday. A raft of U.S. debt sales adds to the busy agenda.

Elsewhere, the euro remained near recent lows as investors weigh Italy’s potential formation of a populist government. Sterling held gains amid speculation there could be another U.K. election and after upbeat comments from a Bank of England policy maker.

Terminal users can read more in Bloomberg’s Markets Live blog.

These are some key events to watch this week:

The Federal Reserve releases minutes of the central bank’s May 1-2 meeting on Wednesday; U.S. new home sale are due as are euro-area and Japan PMIs.

Thursday sees the Bank of England Markets Forum at Bloomberg London. Speakers include BOE Governor Mark Carney and New York Fed President William Dudley.

At the St. Petersburg Forum Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron, IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde, and Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe participate on a panel moderated by Bloomberg News Editor-in-Chief John Micklethwait.

Also Friday, European Union finance ministers discuss the latest on Brexit talks, in Brussels.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Topix index fell 0.9 percent as of 10:45 a.m. in Tokyo.

S&P/ASX 200 Index slid 0.2 percent.

Kospi index was little changed.

Hang Seng Index dropped 0.6 percent.

S&P 500 Index futures fell 0.2 percent. The S&P 500 fell 0.3 percent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed.

The euro dipped 0.1 percent to $1.1764.

The Japanese yen rose 0.4 percent to 110.47 per dollar.

The Turkish lira sank 2.7 percent to 4.7977 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 3.0504 percent.

Australia’s 10-year bond yield was at 2.85 percent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.3 percent to $71.98 a barrel.

Gold rose 0.1 percent to $1,292.40 an ounce.

LME copper fell 0.5 percent to $6,941 a metric ton.

