(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks are set to drift Tuesday ahead of key China data that will provide clues on global economic growth. U.S. stocks rose above record highs and Treasuries fell.

Futures were little changed in Australia and Hong Kong. Japanese markets are closed for the week. The S&P 500 Index edged higher to top its record as financial companies led gains on Monday. The U.S. dollar dipped against its major peers. Crude had a volatile session as a severe crackdown on Iranian oil exports approaches.

Investors are assessing whether the economy and corporate earnings will continue to support the equity bull run. U.S. consumer spending rebounded in March while the Federal Reserve’s preferred underlying inflation gauge eased to a one-year low, Commerce Department data showed Monday. The Fed is expected to hold rates steady on Wednesday, though new growth and price data may affect its characterization of the economy.

Next up is China’s purchasing managers’ index, due Tuesday. It probably stayed in positive territory in April as the People’s Bank of China turned on the credit taps, economists forecast suggest. The official factory index may hold at 50.5, with the more export-oriented Caixin measure forecast to rise to 50.9 from 50.8, according to surveys.

Meanwhile, the next round of trade talks with China will get under way this week with significant issues still unresolved, but with enforcement mechanisms “close to done,” according to U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

Elsewhere, the Stoxx Europe 600 Index recouped losses to close little changed after a rally in banks offset a drop in euro-area economic confidence to a two-year low. Liquidity is expected to remain tight as many markets around the world will be shut on May 1.

Here are some notable events coming up:

Companies reporting earnings include: Apple, GE, Pfizer, HSBC, Macquarie, BP, Royal Dutch Shell and McDonald’s.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin travel to Beijing to continue trade talks. China and the U.S. hope to seal a deal by early May.

Euro-zone GDP data and China’s manufacturing PMI are due on Tuesday.

The U.S. Fed’s rate decision is on Wednesday, while the Bank of England sets interest rates Thursday.

Friday brings the U.S. jobs report: non-farm payrolls are projected to rise by 187,000 in April. Economists expect an unemployment rate of 3.8 percent, with average hourly earnings growth picking up to 3.3 percent.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index were flat.

Futures on Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index were little changed.

The S&P 500 rose 0.1 percent.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index increased 0.1 percent.

Currencies

The yen was flat at 111.65 per dollar.

The offshore yuan traded at 6.7377 per dollar.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index dipped 0.1 percent.

The euro held at $1.1183 after rising 0.3 percent.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose three basis points to 2.53 percent. The cash market won’t trade until London opens because of the Japan holiday. Futures on 10-year Treasuries were little changed in early Asian trading.

Commodities

The Bloomberg Commodity Index declined 0.3 percent Monday.

West Texas Intermediate crude settled at $63.61 a barrel, up 0.5 percent.

Gold traded at $1,279.80 an ounce after falling 0.5 percent.

