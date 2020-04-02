(Bloomberg) -- Credit investors’ thirst for corporate debt is showing no sign of easing as they throw more than 70 billion euros ($76.5 billion) toward new European bond offerings in just one day.

Investors are piling in to sales from firms including oil majors BP Plc and Royal Dutch Shell Plc alongside France’s Schneider Electric SE. Orderbooks on the day’s sixteen deals will top 72 billion euros, lifting global demand to beyond $670 billion this week alone.

The tide of cash has allowed companies to chop pricing on their bonds with Schneider Electric SE pulling in a staggering 8.8 billion euros of orders for a 500 million-euro seven-year note. It will price the deal at 125 basis points above midswaps and 60 basis points inside an initial price target, according to a person with knowledge of the sale who asked not to be identified citing company policy.

“Primary market activity has resumed with a vengeance,” said Wolfgang Bauer, a fund manager at M&G Plc. “It’s fair to say that market functionality in the European investment-grade market, particularly on the primary market side, has noticeably improved over the past week.”

Oil trio

Oil giants BP Plc and Royal Dutch Shell Plc and OMV AG are all offering euro notes due in four, eight and 12 years, with BP offering the most generous terms. It’s marketing benchmark-sized eight-year notes at about 270 basis points above swaps and inside an opening target of 290 basis points. That was 75 and 55 basis points more than the opening offers on Shell and OMV’s same-maturity notes.

Yesterday BP announced a 25% cut to spending for this year, as the global coronavirus pandemic and a huge surplus of crude sends the oil market into freefall. Meanwhile Shell signed a $12 billion credit line just days ago, as it attempts to boost standby funds. The commodity is starting to rebound, however, surging as much as 13% on Thursday as China moved forward with plans to bolster its reserves.

Lloyds Bank Corporate Markets Plc and British American Tobacco Plc are among 13 other issuers also bringing new debt deals in Europe.

U.S. banking giant Goldman Sachs thinks the peak of the high-grade credit market rout was probably in March, before the Federal Reserve and other central banks started pumping liquidity into the financial system. Even so, spreads on such debt will probably remain at levels indicating recession for another two quarters, and the outlook for the high-yield market looks grim, Goldman Sachs strategist Lotfi Karoui, wrote in a report.

Thursday was a down day for credit in Asia. Yield premiums on Asian dollar bonds and the cost of insuring debt against default in the region both increased, as more dour news on the coronavirus pandemic limited risk-taking. Read more about that here.

Emerging-market debt is also being targeted by sellers, traders say. Those economies are suffering disproportionately from the collapse of commodity prices, supply chains, trade and spending, and monetary and fiscal stimulus measures could worsen the massive exodus by foreign investors.

Europe

Sixteen deals are being offered in the primary market this morning, led by triple-tranche deals from three oil firms. Daily volume will reach at least 25 billion euros, taking the sales tally for the week to at least 84 billion euros

Corporate bond spreads continue to ease from the highest levels since 2012, falling 3 basis points to 239 basis points on Wednesday

Default-swaps insuring the highest-rated corporate debt remain elevated at about 105 basis points. Nonetheless, this compares to a peak of about 138 basis points reached last month, according to a Bloomberg Barclays index

More triple-B rated companies are diving in to the market, with LafargeHolcim among Thursday’s sellers in the ratings category

“While last week the focus had still been firmly on issuers at the higher end of the investment-grade quality spectrum, this week BBB-rated issuers have joined the new issue pipeline,” said M&G’s Bauer

Banks may ask authorities to advise against calls on some instruments if the economy deteriorates further, Jakub Lichwa, a strategist at Royal Bank of Canada, wrote in a note

Asia

Spreads on top-rated Asian dollar bonds were around 10 basis points wider Thursday, according to traders, after rising 3 basis points Wednesday. They are headed for a seventh straight week of increases, the longest such streak in more than a year, according to a Bloomberg Barclays index

The Markit iTraxx Asia ex-Japan index of credit-default swaps rose about 5-8 basis points on Thursday, according traders. The gauge widened 13 on Wednesday, according to CMA data

Chinese investment-grade dollar bonds may continue to outperform other emerging-market peers, says Todd Schubert, head of fixed-income research at Bank of Singapore Ltd. Better-rated Chinese notes are often government related and seem to be considered a safe haven in emerging economies, he says

South Korea’s 20 trillion won ($16 billion) bond stabilization fund started buying corporate notes and commercial paper from today, the Financial Services Commission said. The regulator believes the fund will act as a safety net for the market

A sale of asset-backed securities by Korean Air Lines Co. showed carriers pummeled by the coronavirus outbreak can still issue debt, though at a steep cost. Here’s a chart showing the tumble in the airline’s dollar notes:

U.S.

Credit markets weakened with stocks on Wednesday as President Donald Trump told the U.S. to brace for one of its toughest stretches as a nation, with the death toll from the virus projected to potentially top 200,000

The high-grade borrowing bonanza showed no signs of abating with 11 companies launching $28.5 billion in new debt, meaning 36 issuers have already priced $78.8 billion this week

Carnival wrapped up its $4 billion bond sale after boosting the dollar component, dropping the euro tranche and getting a two-notch downgrade from Moody’s Investors Service on Tuesday

