(Bloomberg) -- Bonds rallied globally in the wake of a series of dovish central-bank surprises that underscored growing concern over the outlook for growth. U.S. equity-index futures reversed a gain.

The 30-year Treasury yield closed in on an all-time low and the 10-year yield dropped through 1.7%. New Zealand’s dollar tumbled after a bigger-than-expected rate cut, and Australia’s dollar dropped to a decade-low on speculation its central bank will follow suit.

The yuan dipped after China set its reference rate slightly weaker than expected. India’s rupee fluctuated and the Thai baht slipped after policy makers in both countries lowered borrowing costs. German rates dropped to a record after industrial production in the euro-region’s biggest economy registered the biggest annual decline in almost a decade. The pound weakened and the U.S. dollar was steady, while the yen gained and gold rallied toward $1,500 an ounce.

Contracts on all three major U.S. equity benchmarks turned lower following a surge in the underlying gauges on Tuesday. The Stoxx Europe 600 index pared an advance but was still on course to post the first gain in four days, led by technology stocks after Microchip’s upbeat demand outlook. Chemicals producers advanced after Bayer and Lanxess agreed to sell their stakes in Currenta, while Glencore fell after its profits missed estimates. Shares were mixed but calmer in Asia, with Japanese stocks closing barely changed while equities in Shanghai declined.

The dovish moves by three Asian central banks showed that policy makers still have some power to surprise, and underscore the global shift toward easier policy even after the Federal Reserve‘s unexpectedly hawkish stance last week. Disappointing data may push the European Central Bank to turn toward easier monetary policies when it meets next month.

Traders remain on tenterhooks after moves early this week, which included the biggest one-day plunge in global equities since February 2018. An escalation in the trade war between the world’s two biggest economies continues to unnerve investors, even after China said recent yuan depreciation was decided by the market, not Beijing.

“We’re likely to see perhaps another shoe drop as the week progresses because this is not getting fixed,” Kristina Hooper, the Atlanta-based chief global market strategist at Invesco Ltd., told Bloomberg TV. “There really is the potential for it to get worse from here.”

Elsewhere, Brent crude extended a decline after closing in a bear market on Tuesday.

These are some key events to watch out for this week:

A string of Fed policy makers speak this week, including Chicago’s Charles Evans on Wednesday.

Here are the main moves in markets (all sizes and scopes are on a closing basis):

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index gained 0.4% as of 8:13 a.m. New York time.

Futures on the S&P 500 Index decreased 0.5%.

The MSCI All-Country World Index increased 0.1%.

The U.K.’s FTSE 100 Index advanced 0.4%, the first advance in more than a week.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed.

The euro was little changed at $1.1198.

The British pound declined 0.3% to $1.2131, the largest fall in more than a week.

The Japanese yen advanced 0.6% to 105.83 per dollar, the strongest in more than 16 months.

New Zealand’s dollar decreased 1.4% to $0.6433, hitting the weakest in more than three years.

The Australian dollar decreased 0.4% to 0.674 per dollar, the weakest in more than 10 years.

The onshore yuan sank 0.4% to 7.049 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries sank eight basis points to 1.63%, reaching the lowest in almost three years.

Germany’s 10-year yield decreased six basis points to -0.60%, hitting the lowest on record.

Britain’s 10-year yield declined seven basis points to 0.441%, the lowest on record.

Japan’s 10-year yield dipped one basis point to -0.191%, the lowest in about three years.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.7% to $52.73 a barrel, the lowest in more than seven weeks.

Gold gained 1.6% to $1,498.12 an ounce, the highest in more than six years.

