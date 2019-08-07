This content was published on August 7, 2019 8:41 AM

A cyclist rides along the waterfront in Wellington, New Zealand, on Saturday, June 22, 2019. The out-of-favor kiwi dollar has tumbled about 3% this quarter as the Reserve Bank of New Zealand turned dovish and cut interest rates, the first central bank in the developed world to do so. Economic growth held at a five-year low in the three-months through March, leaving the door open for further easing.

(Bloomberg) -- Investor focus shifted to currencies on Wednesday, with the New Zealand dollar tumbling after a bigger-than-expected rate cut and the yuan dipping after China’s central bank set its reference rate slightly weaker than expected. Bonds extended gains while stocks climbed.

The U.S. dollar was steady as Australia’s dollar dropped to a decade-low on speculation the central bank will follow its New Zealand counterpart, while the yen gained and gold rallied toward $1,500 an ounce. India’s rupee stayed stronger and the Thai baht slipped after policy makers in both countries lowered borrowing costs. The pound edged lower. The 10-year Treasury yield fell through 1.7% as German and U.K. rates dropped to records.

The Stoxx Europe 600 index rallied as investors focused on deals and earnings. Chemicals producers led the advance after Bayer and Lanxess agreed to sell their stakes in Currenta, while Glencore fell after its profits missed estimates. S&P 500 futures edged higher following a surge in the benchmark on Tuesday. Shares fluctuated throughout Asia, with Japanese stocks closing little changed while equities in Shanghai and Seoul declining.

Traders remain on tenterhooks after Monday’s moves, which included the biggest one-day plunge in global equities since February 2018. An escalation in the trade war between the world’s two biggest economies is unnerving investors, even after China said recent yuan depreciation was decided by the market, not Beijing.

“We’re likely to see perhaps another shoe drop as the week progresses because this is not getting fixed,” Kristina Hooper, the Atlanta-based chief global market strategist at Invesco Ltd., told Bloomberg TV. “There really is the potential for it to get worse from here.”

The dovish moves by three major Asian central banks showed that policy makers still have some power to surprise, and underscore the global shift toward easier policy even after the Federal Reserve‘s unexpectedly hawkish stance last week. Disappointing data may push the European Central Bank to follow dovish moves when it meets next month.

Elsewhere, Brent crude stabilized after closing in a bear market on Tuesday. Emerging-market stocks headed for the first gain in 11 days.

These are some key events to watch out for this week:

A string of Fed policy makers speak this week, including Chicago’s Charles Evans on Wednesday.

Here are the main moves in markets (all sizes and scopes are on a closing basis):

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index jumped 0.7% as of 9:21 a.m. London time, the biggest climb in more than two weeks.

Futures on the S&P 500 Index increased 0.1%.

The MSCI All-Country World Index gained 0.2%.

The U.K.‘s FTSE 100 Index advanced 0.5%, the first advance in more than a week.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed.

The euro declined 0.1% to $1.1193.

The British pound fell 0.2% to $1.2147.

The Japanese yen climbed 0.2% to 106.23 per dollar.

New Zealand’s dollar sank 1.6% to $0.6423.

The Australian dollar sank 0.5% to 0.673 per dollar.

The onshore yuan sank 0.3% to 7.038 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries dropped two basis points to 1.68%.

Germany’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to -0.57%, the lowest on record.

Britain’s 10-year yield decreased four basis points to 0.477%, the lowest on record.

Japan’s 10-year yield dipped one basis point to -0.191%, the lowest in about three years.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed at $53.63 a barrel.

Gold jumped 0.9% to $1,487.82 an ounce, the highest in more than six years.

