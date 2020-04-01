(Bloomberg) -- After the credit market’s worst month for returns since the 2008 financial crisis, companies in the U.S. and Europe are borrowing in big numbers to kick off April, including the announcement of a long-awaited megadeal from T-Mobile US Inc.

Companies got off to a slow start early in New York, amid rising credit risk and grim projections of the number of deaths that may result from the coronavirus. But they quickly moved on to bring 11 new investment-grade dollar deals, and T-Mobile is marketing a jumbo offering for its acquisition of Sprint Corp. Carnival Corp.’s new debt issue is expected to price today after increasing the size of the offering and cutting the coupon. Europe has 17 new deals, its busiest day since January.

Investors rounded out March on a high note, marked by rampant demand for new issues and tightening spreads in the last two weeks, propelled by unprecedented fiscal and monetary support. U.S. investment-grade issuance topped $259 billion for a new monthly record, while European supply passed 135 billion euros ($148 billion), the most since 2016. Asia’s dollar market was quiet for most of the month, though Chinese internet search giant Baidu Inc. announced a deal to start April.

Still, returns were dismal. Even with the Fed’s help fueling a late stage rally, March was still the worst month for returns since fall 2008, with U.S. high-yield down 11.5% and 7.1% in investment grade. The European index lost 6.9% in March, its biggest loss ever. Spreads on top-rated Asian dollar bonds ended the first quarter 146 basis points wider, the worst blowout since 2009.

Wednesday’s busy lineup in the U.S. materialized after a subdued start, with Anheuser-Busch InBev NV and Norwegian oil company Equinor ASA leading the docket. That follows 17 new deals in Europe, including Tiffany buyer LVMH and Absolut Vodka maker Pernod Ricard SA.

“We expect issuance to continue as corporates look to bolster liquidity,” said Henrik Johnsson, co-head of capital markets at Deutsche Bank AG. “The long term effect of all this debt is hard to quantify.”

U.S.

CDX is indicating a rough tone Wednesday as President Donald Trump told the U.S. to brace for one of its toughest stretches as a nation, with the death toll from the virus projected to potentially top 200,000. After a slow start, borrowers quickly came forward to put 11 new deals in the market as of 10:31 a.m. in New York.

T-Mobile has hired banks to market its secured bond offering to investors, which may be in dollars and/or euros with maturities ranging from five to 40 years

Carnival is expected to wrap up its $4 billion bond sale today, after boosting the dollar component, dropping the euro tranche and getting a two-notch downgrade from Moody’s late Tuesday

AB InBev is testing investor demand with a four-part offering of maturities due between 10 and 40 years, capitalizing on interest lately in the long end. It sold 4.5 billion euros of bonds Monday, and may need to cut its dividend to preserve ratings For deal updates, click here for the New Issue Monitor

Oil producer Whiting Petroleum filed for bankruptcy, the first big casualty of a global collapse in crude prices that’s leaving debt-laden shale explorers struggling to survive

Europe

Seventeen deals are being marketed on Wednesday in the primary market’s busiest day for more than two months. It follows the best-ever quarter for debt sales, with more than 510 billion euros priced, mainly reflecting huge volumes at the start of the year, and lots of reverse Yankee issuance.

Borrowers including LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE and Absolut Vodka maker Pernod Ricard SA are leading a calendar set to price 26.57 billion euros

Investors have thrown almost 100 billion euros worth of cash at today’s deals, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, led by demand for offerings from Portugal, Total Capital International SA, a euro green note offered by Spain’s Iberdrola Finanzas SA, LVMH and Pernod Ricard

Spreads on euro IG company bonds remain elevated but have fallen about 8 basis points from multi-year highs reached on March 24, according to a Bloomberg Barclays index

Spanish bankers and lawyers are bracing for a steep surge in insolvencies, amid the country’s rising death toll and strict lockdown measures. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has announced 117 billion euros of fiscal stimulus, but some business leaders say aspects of the government’s response risk making things worse

European banks may get more time to meet loss-absorbing debt targets, the euro-area’s Single Resolution Board said. It’s ready to adapt transition periods and interim targets to help them deal with the coronavirus fallout

Asia

The rebound in global bond sales in recent weeks has so far eluded Asia. After record issuance in January, sales of dollar securities by the region’s issuers, including financials and sovereigns, sputtered in the first quarter, totaling about $86 billion, up only about 3% on the year-earlier period

One reason for that is that unprecedented stimulus from the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank has had more direct benefits in the U.S. and European markets

Another factor is that Asian companies have been able to tap local-currency markets. Chinese companies sold a record amount of domestic bonds in March, for example, after Beijing flooded markets with cash

But there have been signs in recent days that more borrowers may offer dollar debt. Chinese tech giant Baidu Inc. was marketing an offering Wednesday

Spreads on top-rated Asian dollar bonds were 10-20 basis points wider Wednesday, according to traders. They ended the first quarter 146 basis points wider, the worst blow-out in a Bloomberg Barclays index going back to 2009

