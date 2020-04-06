(Bloomberg) -- Emboldened by the recent success of riskier bond offerings, the credit market is opening up to more cuspy borrowers, including near-junk rated companies and the first leveraged loan deal in almost a month.

Landry’s Inc., a restaurant and casino operator owned by Texas billionaire Tilman Fertitta, is looking to take out a $250 million secured term loan due October 2023. Broadcom Inc. and Ally Financial Inc. are set to price new bonds rated one step above speculative grade, and the high-yield market remained active with an offering from LifePoint Health that increased in size.

It adds up to a credit market that’s gradually willing to take on more risk, after initially only opening up for the highest-quality, investment-grade companies. Record high-grade issuance met by even greater demand, and the success of recent high-yield offerings has helped investor confidence as companies look to shore up liquidity with global lockdowns in effect for the foreseeable future.

There were 11 investment-grade deals in the U.S. market, following eight in Europe. Caterpillar Inc. was among those borrowing in dollars, while Repsol SA was the latest oil major to head to Europe’s debt market for fresh funding. Auto companies were also active, with BMW’s finance unit in the dollar market, while Peugeot maker PSA and Rolls-Royce took out new loans. That’s all chugging along even in what’s traditionally a quieter week ahead of the Easter holiday.

“One usually should expect a seasonal slowdown in activity, yet with most people in lockdown, it rather feels like a week of business as usual,” said Armin Peter, global head of debt syndicate at UBS Group AG.

U.S.

Credit risk eased Monday amid fewer reported deaths from the virus in hot spots like Spain and Italy, allowing 11 investment-grade issuers to borrow nearly $20 billion. The high-yield market is starting to get into a rhythm, with LifePoint Health the latest to announce a new offering.

Commitments for Landry’s loan are due April 9. It’s luring lenders with a record 14% rate to reopen the leveraged loan market

Broadcom sold a new bond along with Caterpillar For deal updates, click here for the New Issue Monitor

Companies based in the Americas drew $45 billion from existing credit facilities last week to help them weather the coronavirus crisis, a 52% fall from the previous week

Wall Street veteran Peter Kraus said he expects that the rout in credit markets will only get worse, while prices for goods will eventually start to rise amid the U.S. government’s stimulus

Europe

Eight issuers including Sanofi and LafargeHolcim Ltd raised 7.25 billion euros ($7.8 billion) on Monday, with Repsol following BP Plc, Royal Dutch Shell Plc and OMV AG in to the market.

Sovereigns Ireland and Slovenia followed Latvia into the euro market after hiring banks for sales

Market participants surveyed by Bloomberg News don’t expect the usual Easter slowdown in activity this year, with borrowers keen to get deals done while they can

Blackrock strategists say the outlook for credit has improved due to the unprecedented central bank action to tackle coronavirus, and it sees room for outperformance in corporate debt

Still, the ECB’s latest QE bazooka is proving a double-edged sword for the market: companies are flocking to raise new debt, but the supply gut is keeping bond spreads elevated

Peugeot maker PSA is the latest auto-sector name to raise financing, as it signed a 3 billion-euro 12-month deal, adding to an undrawn credit line of the same size

Engine maker Rolls-Royce got a new 1.5 billion-pound ($1.8 billion) credit line, after drawing down 2.5 billion pounds of revolving facilities last month

Asia

In Asia, Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. is set to join the record bonanza of corporate debt sales with a multi-tranche sale of yen-denominated bonds maturing in as long as 40 years later this week.

Berkshire Hathaway’s multi-tranche yen bond is its first sale in the region since September, when it raised 430 billion yen (about $4 billion) across six tranches in the biggest yen offering by a non-Japanese borrower Berkshire’s sale may be welcome news for institutional investors in Japan desperate for yield and safer credits. The country’s Government Pension Investment Fund said last week it will allocate 25% of its assets into overseas debt while cutting holdings of Japanese bonds. Read more about that here

Republic of Indonesia is offering a three-part note sale and will use the proceeds to part-fund its Covid-19 relief and recovery efforts

The Markit iTraxx Asia ex-Japan index of credit-default swaps declined about 3 basis points Monday. Meanwhile Asian investment-grade dollar bond spreads were little changed after widening for a seventh straight week through Friday, according to a Bloomberg Barclays index

Trading volumes were light and liquidity in the market appears thin

